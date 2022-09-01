ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Foundation plans to provide restaurant training once community center is built

By By Matt Hubbard
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jtZy_0hejz0e100

ELKTON — Elkton-based non-profit the Paris Foundation is looking to expand its community outreach and help community members achieve ServeSafe certifications.

Currently operating out of a trailer that has been its home for the past year, the foundation continues to prepare for the construction of its 10,000 square foot community center in Hollingsworth Manor. Once built, the center will allow ServeSafe trainees to work out of the commercial-grade kitchen that will be built in the new community center.

“We are going to try to make our program as practical and hands on as possible so people won’t just have the certification, but they will also have the experience in working in a kitchen and applying all that they have learned so they can go into the workforce,” said Mike Brandon, the Executive Director of the Paris Foundation.

The Paris Foundation, founded in 2010, is a Christian non-profit organization in Elkton that serves individuals who are in need of materials and emotional and spiritual support. The Foundation receives help from over 400 volunteers a month for its variety of programs they offer, such as the Matthew Project.

The Matthew Project provides the community with evening meals seven days a week, clothing, shoes and personal care items, all free of charge. All food and items are donated to the Paris Foundation and the Matthew Project serves roughly 55,000-60,000 meals every year. According to the Foundation, the Matthew Project will be the basis for the new Food Service Industry Training Program – the program that is free of charge to the public that educates and assists participants in achieving ServeSafe certifications to equip them for future workforce employment.

“The program will include not only ServeSafe certification and the experience in the kitchen, but we will work with participants on things like how to build a resume, how to properly interview, and financial literacy,” said Brandon. “But the life skills part will be open to anyone in the community, this is just a package for the people who decide to go through the program.”

The program will be taught by volunteers and will have additional assistance from professional restaurants to better assist the Paris Foundation in crafting a curriculum that ensures participants are well versed before graduating from the program and entering the workforce.

“The restaurant industry needs help and we have a platform to assist the community,” said Brandon. “So what we want to do is build relationships with restaurants ahead of time so that they know when someone comes from our program, they will be able to get started and how many hours they have spent in the kitchen, etc.”

The Paris Foundation has been operating out of a temporary construction trailer – on the same lot that the community center is set to be built on – since leaving their former home on Elkton’s Bridge Street in 2020. Despite their temp home, the Foundation continues to serve meals seven days of the week in a buffet style out of their temporary location.

“I am very pleased with the Paris Foundation,” said Elkton Mayor Robert Alt. “The Paris Foundation has been a huge help to Elkton residents and I am excited to see them move forward.”

Construction on the community center is projected to take 11-12 months and a start date will not be decided until the civil engineering is completed.

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841.

