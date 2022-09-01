ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Gloucester declares emergency after train crossing arms hit cars

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQAul_0hejyy2n00

Gloucester declares emergency over train crossing gates 02:35

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

GLOUCESTER - Changes are coming to a Gloucester railroad crossing after nearly 30 people told the city the crossing arms fell on their cars.

"As they proceeded across the tracks, the crossing gate closed on top of their car," said Gloucester resident Steve Aiello while describing his family's incident, "Train was approaching 30-feet away."

The issue is happening at several locations, but the busy commuter rail stop near Washington Street has the city council's attention.

Keolis claims the arms aren't broken, and that they are supposed to go up when a train is at the nearby station stop to allow traffic to pass as passengers get off and on the train. This increases traffic flow and deters people from going around the arms. These changes were made when train service returned in May of this year.

At times the arms can be spotted dropping earlier than normal, and at others, drivers caught video of the arms getting stuck in position.

The Gloucester City Council reached out to state senators for help, but the issues continued. They recently took action by declaring an emergency.

"We asked Keolis, until they get this resolved, to have flag men here, or fund it for traffic control officers," tells Gloucester Town Council member Tony Gross.

Keolis responded by changing the crossing patterns at the Washington Street crossing. There were crews on site on Thursday attending to the location. In a statement, Keolis outlined the new pattern.

"At the request of local officials, Keolis and the MBTA conducted a thorough evaluation of an alternative crossing design and have adjusted the crossing at Washington Street in Gloucester so that the crossing arms stay engaged for the duration of time while the train is in the station. Crossing gates are there to protect everyone, train passengers and crews, pedestrians, motorists, and all road users. We urge everyone to use caution, and always make sure you have the space to completely clear the crossing gate area before you enter it."

Gross says the City Council is not in favor of this plan. He believes keeping the arms down for that long will increase traffic, and slow down first responders.

"We told them that was not an acceptable solution," adds Gross. "We said why are you holding up traffic here for all that time for the people to embark and disembark the train?"

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Deadly crash does damage in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in front of a home in Melrose damaged a tree and other vehicles late Sunday night– and this is not the first similar accident in the area. ‘It’s just been a really hard thing to see again,” said Jenn O’Donnell, whose cars...
MELROSE, MA
WMUR.com

Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Gloucester, MA
State
Washington State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Washington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Gloucester, MA
Traffic
Gloucester, MA
Cars
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

Wellesley Police urge residents to lock cars after Porsche stolen

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWELLESLEY - Wellesley Police are urging people not to leave their cars unlocked because thieves are on the loose. "Best advice is to lock up everything, take the key fobs with you inside at the end of the day," continues Wellesley Police Officer Michael Mankavech, "This is a very preventable crime."Last week, 10 unlocked cars were hit by thieves along Bristol Road, Sagamore Road, and Tanglewood Road. Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing a 2020 Porsche Cayenne. The crook had his face and hands covered as he entered the SUV, only to find the key fob sitting in the unlocked vehicle. From there, he started the vehicle and took off with the truck."We try our best to put out crime bulletins saying, 'Lock your vehicles. Please don't put your keys in them,' and unfortunately people get a false sense of security," details Officer Mankavech.Wellesley Police say numerous MetroWest communities are dealing with similar crimes. They believe it may be the work of numerous organized groups, but they cannot say for sure if these incidents in Wellesley are connected.
WELLESLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Control#Washington Street#Construction Maintenance#Gloucester Town Council
WPRI 12 News

Man struck by train in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
Seacoast Current

Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found

The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
SEABROOK, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WMUR.com

Motorcycle driver and passenger die in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police said two people died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Kevin Hall, 36, of Manchester, drove the motorcycle. Heather Martel, 31, of Manchester, was his passenger. Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at 4:30...
BEDFORD, NH
thelocalne.ws

Two injured, one seriously, in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been hospitalized with “serious potentially life threatening injuries” after a two-car collission Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 97 at Perkins Row, the fire department said in an update. Incident commander fire Lt. John Boyle...
TOPSFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

Goats on Route 1 prompt police investigation of dog kennel

ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 last Thursday has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway. (The video is embedded below).
ROWLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy

State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
QUINCY, MA
american-rails.com

Grafton & Upton Railroad Company

The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
GRAFTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy