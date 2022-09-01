Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Northmont shuts out Hilliard Davidson in OHSAA Game of the Week
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Northmont Thunderbolts improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win over the Hilliard Davidson Wildcats on Friday. It's the second straight shutout for the Thunderbolts, who have now outscored their opponents 136-13 this season. The loss is the first of the season for...
Joe Burrow Back At Ohio State: College Football World Reacts
Joe Burrow made his return to Columbus on Saturday night for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Burrow, who played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, was at the game and got to see the Buckeyes win, 21-10. Fans were excited to see the third-year quarterback at the Horsehoe. There...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game
Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
Cincinnati Loses Star Player To Season-Ending Injury
With their season opener just a couple of hours away, the Cincinnati Bearcats have received devastating news regarding center Jake Renfro. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Renfro is expected to miss the season because of a knee injury that he suffered in camp. Renfro started in 13 games for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyso.org
Dayton approves $7 million in bonds for Dragons’ baseball stadium
The Dayton Dragons played a double header on Sunday and won both games, but one of their biggest victories came in Dayton’s City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. The commission approved an ordinance to sell $7 million in bonds, with the funds being used to finance renovations to the Dragons’ downtown baseball stadium.
Five Things We Noticed That You Might Not: Arkansas vs. Cincinnati
Poor clothing choices, hiding Hornsby, freak accidents, mental weakness and more
OVI checkpoint to be held in Miami Valley this week
MIAMI VALLEY — The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will hold an OVI checkpoint this week. The county the checkpoint will take place in will be announced the day before it takes place. The exact locations will be announced the morning of...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
RELATED PEOPLE
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch Dayton vs Robert Morris Football Stream 2022
A strong three-game win streak is at the backs of the Dayton Flyers when they kickoff a new 2022 season Saturday visiting the Robert Morris Colonials. These teams will play at Joe Walton Stadium with a start time at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. The Dayton and RMU...
dayton.com
Bike Yard is next jump in making Miami Valley a bike tourism hot spot
There are already bike parks in Huber Heights, Lebanon and East Dayton, as well as multiple smaller features. Dayton is building a new mountain bike park that some tourism officials say will strengthen the case that this area really is the “outdoor adventure capital” of the Midwest. The...
dayton.com
Kettering frozen yogurt shop closes; was chain’s last store in Dayton area
The Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop has closed after about 10 years in business at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. A message posted on the door is attributed to “Orange Leaf Kettering owners.”. “Dear Kettering Community, it has been our pleasure to serve you the last...
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility
RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, […]
Fair at New Boston continues today in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Fair at New Boston continues for its second day in Springfield. Festivities start at 10:00 a.m. today and continue until 6:00 p.m. at George Rogers Clark Park off South Tecumseh Road. Activities include sampling foods inspired by the past, shopping, period entertainment, and music. >>WATCH: 7...
dayton.com
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022
NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
spectrumnews1.com
Troy resident's TikTok on Native American culture goes viral
TROY, Ohio — Zane Lerma-Switzer learned of his Native American heritage on his father's side three years ago and since then, the 20-year-old has been sharing and educating others on the popular social media platform TikTok. “We are descendants of the Aztecs," said Zane Lerma-Switzer, a TikTok star from...
Comments / 0