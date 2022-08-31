Read full article on original website
Advocates say reforming HIV laws will help destigmatize disease, improve public health
Advocates are again pushing Indiana legislators to reform the state’s laws concerning HIV. Experts say the laws worsen, not help, public health. There are several Indiana criminal laws that make penalties harsher if the offender knows they have HIV. An example: Indiana University sociologist Carrie Foote – who lives with HIV – said that if a person without the disease spits on someone else in Indiana, it’s a misdemeanor.
Regionally Speaking, September 6, 2022
Today: Michael Hicks is the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University. He joins us to discuss his latest commentary on the state of factory jobs in Indiana. But up first, we speak with book author Alexandra Lange about her latest book taking a look at the history of the American mall. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.
Views on abortion can be hard to determine via polling, expert says
Many listeners want to know what public polling in Indiana says about abortion – and whether lawmakers followed those results when crafting the state’s abortion ban. A political scientist explains why getting an answer on abortion from polling is so difficult. Laura Wilson University of Indianapolis associate professor...
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
