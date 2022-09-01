Douglas County School District disputes discrimination claim from fired assistant principal

Read full article on original website
Related
Student enrollment surges in some districts, declines in others
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — As Jeffco Schools prepare to close buildings for lack of students, other districts are seeing a surge of enrollments knowing that they could be there in the future. The question becomes, how do you plan for something like that?. Chris Fiedler, superintendent for school district...
Teacher who lost everything in Marshall Fire surprised with shopping spree
Natascha Ambrose was surprised with a shopping spree at Walmart to purchase items for her classroom. After losing so much, she said she's thankful to provide her students with a sense of normalcy.
Crews clean up homeless camps in Jefferson County
A community outreach team and Jefferson County officials cleaned up a homeless camp on the south side of Clear Creek near Gold Strike Park. Crews cleaned up more than four dumpsters full of trash and debris. It cost $16,000 to clean up the area.
Juvenile visitor fires gunshots into home when parents 'shut down' their kids' party
Deputies found what are believed to be multiple bullet holes in a Centennial home Saturday night after the adult residents turned away a group of juvenile visitors who brought alcohol to their kids' party. The parents "shut down" to their own juveniles' party when they discovered the alcohol, according to a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A male among the group of visiting juveniles was seen on video "leaving the house with a gun and firing it at the home," per ACSO's John Bartmann.Deputies were called to the scene in the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive at 10:20 p.m.They found multiple spent shell casings in the street in front of the home. They also discovered apparent gunshot holes in another home and vehicle in the neighborhood as well, Bartmann stated.The juvenile who fired the alleged shots is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height with short black or brown dreadlocks. He and the visiting group left in what it believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
highlandsranchherald.net
Centennial Hospital opens wound care center
About a year after its opening, Centennial Hospital welcomed a new addition — a wound care center aimed at offering coordinated treatment to heal wounds and address any potential underlying medical conditions. “We will be serving the Centennial community with wound care needs, and that can range from anything...
Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two of its officers were assaulted while escorting a man from Memorial Hospital to their vehicle. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. CSPD says an officer was walking the suspect - identified as Joshua Jackson - to the vehicle when Jackson The post Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Denver police settlements put fired officers atop of city's payroll in 2021
(The Center Square) - Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen made about $237,000 as head of the department in 2021. But Pazen, who recently announced he is retiring, wasn't close to being the highest paid city employee last year. That was two former Denver Police Department employees who took a lawsuit...
Summit Daily News
Use of stolen credit cards and identities to book vacation rentals in Summit County brings felony theft charges against Denver man
A Denver man accused of using stolen credit cards to book vacation rentals for Summit County visitors was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. The 42-year-old man was charged with felony theft of $5,000 to $20,000, felony identity theft, misdemeanor criminal possession of a financial device and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, a felony charge, according to court records. He was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after extradition. His bond was set at $20,000.
RELATED PEOPLE
cpr.org
Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed ahead of arraignments of the officers, paramedics involved in his violent arrest
New information from the grand jury investigation into the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain prompted the Adams County coroner to amend the official autopsy report, potentially giving prosecutors a stronger case to charge the three police officers and two paramedics involved in his violent arrest with manslaughter. In 2019, a...
denverurbanspectrum.com
What’s Old is Apparently What’s New Again Montbello High School Goes Back to Old Model
The recent developments, surrounding the “reimagining” of Montbello High School in that far northeast Denver community, call to mind a quote from New York Yankee legend, Yogi Berra: “It’s De Ja Vu all Over Again!” Twelve years ago, Denver Public Schools (DPS) opted to close Montbello’s comprehensive.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Candidate for Secretary of State Wants ‘Evidence-Based Elections’
Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson spoke Sept. 1 in Castle Rock, answering questions from about 30 people about election issues and the role of the secretary of state’s position. Anderson was a guest speaker for a meeting with We the Women, a local conservative political organization, at...
2 separate stabbings in Denver occur blocks from each other
Two separate stabbings occurred early Sunday morning within four blocks of each other, and the Denver Police Department is saying they are unrelated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen nearly drowns in lazy river
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after nearly drowning at Water World Saturday afternoon. The boy was found unresponsive in the park's lazy river at around 3 p.m., according to Federal Heights Fire. The teen was pulled from the water by park staff and bystanders, and...
highlandsranchherald.net
5 candidates are running for Parker Town Council seats
Five candidates for Parker’s town council election have been finalized after filings were submitted the last week of August. There are three seats up for election in 2022. Winners of the November election will be seated to four-year terms. Incumbents Josh Rivero, Anne Barrington and Cheryl Poage have all...
3 people arrested after nearby high school evacuated
A Boulder Valley School District school is being evacuated due to police activity.
Colorado driver clocked driving 133 MPH, outruns police
A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet. The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shoplifter runs over Lakewood Walgreens employee, police say
Police in Lakewood are looking for a suspected shoplifter who they said seriously injured a Walgreens employee after intentionally running them over.
Brighton daycare owner out $52k after unknowingly hiring unlicensed contractor
After months of construction and a nearly completed project, it turns out the contractor Isabella Maria Caro-Preiss hired to finish her basement, 9Line Construction, is not adequately licensed.
Colorado contractor accused of leaving trail of unfinished projects
A Colorado family says they're waiting for a contractor to return thousands of dollars, but they're losing hope. They've also discovered they aren't the only alleged victims.
3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County
A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch. All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash.
Comments / 3