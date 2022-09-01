Read full article on original website
4 accused of robbing bank in Carrollton arrested during Smith County traffic stop
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials arrested four people Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in connection with an armed robbery at a Dallas-area bank. Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Smith County Pct. 5 Constable's Office deputies saw a vehicle that may have been involved in an armed robbery at a Carrollton bank.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office seeks to help family find closure following recent arrest in 2007 murder case
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — After 15 years since the death of Brittany McGlone in Winnsboro, evidence and new leads came together for the Wood County Sheriff's Office to make an arrest last week. Chad Earl Carr has been charged with capital murder with a bond set a $1 million...
5 accused of trying to steal over $2,500 worth of items at Kilgore Walmart arrested
KILGORE, Texas — Five people accused of trying to steal over $2,500 in merchandise from the Kilgore Walmart were arrested last weekend on organized theft charges. Kilgore Assistant Police Chief Johnathan Gage said the police department received a call from a Walmart employee on Sunday regarding five people walking through the store with a lot of carts filled with several items.
Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
OFFICIALS: East Texas 16-month-old dies after being struck by vehicle during family gathering
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County officials are investigating after a baby died after being struck by a vehicle. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, around 4:20 p.m., officials were called to the 2100 block of Mule Deer Rd. after a 16-month-old was hit by a vehicle.
Officials responding to large diesel spill, fatal crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash and large diesel spill in Rusk County Thursday night. The spill has blocked State Highway 315 at FM 840 to FM 95, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said on social media around 9:15 p.m.
AUTHORITIES: East Texas man arrested after shooting at judge when she made wrong turn
MARION COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after officials say he fired shots at a Marion County judge who made a wrong turn. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, around 7 p.m., Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Judge Lena Pope was called to an inquest on Smith Bockman Rd.
Longview house fire kills woman, two pets
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 79-year-old woman is dead following an early morning fire over the weekend. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said two people were at home when the fire hit shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at 610 Rockwall Drive. The woman's 18-year-old grandson, who was staying there to...
Bed Bath n' Bonz donates K-9 Vests to local police departments
TYLER, Texas — Bed Bath n' Bonz Owner Robin Sawyers used to be a veterinary technician and started a unique pet resort in 2005. Her latest endeavor is raising money to provide vests to K-9 officers in East Texas. "The easier we can make their life and their families...
No injuries reported after train crashes into stalled car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A vehicle stalled on the train tracks on Duncan and Angeline when the train crashed into the vehicle in Tyler. Tyler Police Department Andy Erbaugh said an investigator confirmed a vehicle was stuck under the guardrails and the man was able to jump out of the vehicle before the train hit it.
Longview woman is looking for the good Samaritan who helped her during a car crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Ashlie Ponder is a Longview native who spends most of her time sharing her love for God through her services at the Greggton United Methodist Church. Just before 8 a.m. on July 1st, she was going down Hawkins Parkway when her car was hit and flipped over. In that moment, she felt everything she’s worked for slip from her fingers. But a good Samaritan stopped and was by her side until the ambulance got there.
19 ON SCENE: Family's 'dream home' destroyed in massive blaze near Bullard
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County and Smith County fire departments worked together together to extinguish a large house fire Wednesday morning. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out around 8:40 a.m., off Farm-to-Market Road 2493, south of Bullard. The National Weather Service also reports a tree fell on a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was parked as officials work to control traffic at the scene of the fire.
5 injured after boat crash at Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Five people were injured Monday after two boats crashed while at Lake Palestine. Henderson County Game Warden Mark Anderson said the wreck involved two bass boats and happened just before noon in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine. Four people were in one boat and another person was in the other.
Family speaks after arrest made in 15-year-old cold case murder of Brittany McGlone
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Chad Earl Carr in connection with the 15-year-old murder case of Brittany McGlone. Brittany’s sister Hope McGlone says it’s a day she didn’t see coming. “I just never kind of thought I would see...
Officials investigating after new house under construction catches fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after crews extinguished an early Monday morning fire at a new house under construction. Around 5 a.m., Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire in Cedar Creek Cove and found a new house under...
During an arson call in Longview, a man was arrested for threatening official
LONGVIEW, Texas — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after officials said he approached a deputy fire marshal with a weapon while firefighters were responding to an arson call at a Longview apartment complex. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested after firefighters were forced to...
Police: 1 arrested after high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Smith County on State Highway 64 Friday, according to police. Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said during a routine traffic stop around 11 a.m. an officer checked the license plate and the car fled. Police said the car was stolen.
POLICE: Motorcyclist killed in crash after Longview fire truck fails to yield right-of-way
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Hallsville motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Longview involving a fire engine. According to the Longview Police Department, on Thursday, around 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Alpine Rd., near E. Ann Dr. "The initial...
East Texas film students movies will be featured at largest high school film festival in NYC
LONGVIEW, Texas — It's lights, camera, action for some young local filmmakers. Longview High School students made it to the finals of the world's largest high school film festival. In order to pay for the expenses, the students are asking for the community's help. Ben Hatfield, Longview ISD Senior,...
