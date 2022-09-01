ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

4 accused of robbing bank in Carrollton arrested during Smith County traffic stop

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials arrested four people Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in connection with an armed robbery at a Dallas-area bank. Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Smith County Pct. 5 Constable's Office deputies saw a vehicle that may have been involved in an armed robbery at a Carrollton bank.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

5 accused of trying to steal over $2,500 worth of items at Kilgore Walmart arrested

KILGORE, Texas — Five people accused of trying to steal over $2,500 in merchandise from the Kilgore Walmart were arrested last weekend on organized theft charges. Kilgore Assistant Police Chief Johnathan Gage said the police department received a call from a Walmart employee on Sunday regarding five people walking through the store with a lot of carts filled with several items.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wood County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
County
Wood County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS19

East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#East Texas#Cold Case#Violent Crime#Wcso
CBS19

Longview house fire kills woman, two pets

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 79-year-old woman is dead following an early morning fire over the weekend. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said two people were at home when the fire hit shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at 610 Rockwall Drive. The woman's 18-year-old grandson, who was staying there to...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after train crashes into stalled car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A vehicle stalled on the train tracks on Duncan and Angeline when the train crashed into the vehicle in Tyler. Tyler Police Department Andy Erbaugh said an investigator confirmed a vehicle was stuck under the guardrails and the man was able to jump out of the vehicle before the train hit it.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview woman is looking for the good Samaritan who helped her during a car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Ashlie Ponder is a Longview native who spends most of her time sharing her love for God through her services at the Greggton United Methodist Church. Just before 8 a.m. on July 1st, she was going down Hawkins Parkway when her car was hit and flipped over. In that moment, she felt everything she’s worked for slip from her fingers. But a good Samaritan stopped and was by her side until the ambulance got there.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS19

19 ON SCENE: Family's 'dream home' destroyed in massive blaze near Bullard

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County and Smith County fire departments worked together together to extinguish a large house fire Wednesday morning. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out around 8:40 a.m., off Farm-to-Market Road 2493, south of Bullard. The National Weather Service also reports a tree fell on a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was parked as officials work to control traffic at the scene of the fire.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

5 injured after boat crash at Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Five people were injured Monday after two boats crashed while at Lake Palestine. Henderson County Game Warden Mark Anderson said the wreck involved two bass boats and happened just before noon in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine. Four people were in one boat and another person was in the other.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy