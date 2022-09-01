Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September. Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event. The festival...
KBTX.com
College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
KBTX.com
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off early with a celebration in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hispanic Heritage Month officially beings September 15 but it’s never too early to start celebrating. Hundreds of Hispanic Americans, Latino Americans and supporters gathered in Downtown Bryan Sunday afternoon for a Hispanic Month Kickoff Celebration. The family-friendly event was free and open to the public. Streets...
KBTX.com
Fans experiences Aggie Park for the first time on gameday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fans got to tailgate in the new state-of-the-art Aggie Park for the first time on Aggie gameday Saturday morning. The new space features over 20 acres of land, a two-part lake, an amphitheater and more. It’s all a part of a $36 million donation from private donors to Texas A&M University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Volleyball Hosts Sam Houston Tuesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. ABOUT THE AGGIES. Texas...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart
NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Sam Houston vs Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Sam Houston on Sep. 3, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
KBTX.com
Aggie game recap: Sam Houston
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Number 6 Texas A&M opened up their 2022 season with a shutout win over Sam Houston, 31-0. Thought it took the aggies a little while to warm up against their neighbors down highway 30, there were still a lot of bright spots. “Well, like I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
United Way Brazos Valley held Campaign Kickoff Tailgate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - United Way Brazos Valley held their Campaign Kickoff Tailgate at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center Friday morning. Those in attendance were treated to lunch and could participate in various activities. Throughout the morning United Way Brazos Valley awarded donations to several businesses and organizations. KBTX’s very own Karla Castillo served as the master of ceremonies.
KBTX.com
Six Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week Two
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest rankings following Week Two of the high school football season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated stays at No. 3 after the Tigers beat the Monterrey Tigres (Mexico)...
KBTX.com
Lednicky Named SEC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Sugar Land, Texas, native landed a spot on the Fight in the Fort’s All-Tournament Team after helping the Aggies go 3-0 at the event last weekend. Lednicky turned in her second 20-kill performance of the season finishing with a career-high 23 kills on .395 hitting TCU on Saturday.
KBTX.com
Homecoming for the Williams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday will serve as a homecoming for the Williams brothers for SHSU. Linebacker Trevor Williams and wide receiver Tony Williams have both been on the team since 2019 and starred in high school at A&M Consolidated High School. As long as they could hold a football,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
No. 11 Aggies Lock in Runner-Up Finish at Carmel Cup
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team began the 2022-23 season with a runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup on Sunday at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links. “We were within striking distance of the No. 1 team in the country,” head...
KBTX.com
Marines prepare for flyovers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Students had the opportunity to get a close up of two of the four helicopters that will being doing the flyovers at Kyle Field and Aggie Park on Saturday. The flyover’s will be done by Marine Light Attack Squadron 773, a reserve unit...
KBTX.com
Aggies and Buckeyes Play to 0-0 Draw
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies and Ohio State Buckeyes played to a 0-0 tie in Sunday’s matinee at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Maroon & White posted their fifth shutout in the first six matches as the backline of Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith, along with help from the midfield, held Ohio State to four shots-on-goal for the match.
KBTX.com
Recent rain, standing water make conditions perfect for mosquitoes to breed
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been a quieter-than-normal mosquito season this year. That’s due in part to recent drought conditions seen across the Lonestar state and Brazos Valley. However, recent rains in the Brazos Valley specifically have kept pest control experts pretty busy over the last two weeks. While...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to six matches when they battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in Sunday’s 11 a.m. contest at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are coming off a 1-0 shutout against Illinois in a...
KBTX.com
Aggies Win Fight in the Fort with 3-1 Victory Over TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (4-2) went undefeated at the Fight in the Fort after besting TCU (1-4) in four sets (19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23) Saturday night. Caroline Meuth was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Lauren Hogan and Elena Karakasi earned the event’s...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
KBTX.com
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has now begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Earl, which formed Friday evening. Alongside Hurricane Danielle, Tropical Storm Earl marks the second storm to be given a name in 36 hours. Maximum Sustained Winds40 mph. Minimum Central Pressure1005 mb. Location18.4° N 60.3°...
Comments / 0