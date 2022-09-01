ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September. Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event. The festival...
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off early with a celebration in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hispanic Heritage Month officially beings September 15 but it’s never too early to start celebrating. Hundreds of Hispanic Americans, Latino Americans and supporters gathered in Downtown Bryan Sunday afternoon for a Hispanic Month Kickoff Celebration. The family-friendly event was free and open to the public. Streets...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Fans experiences Aggie Park for the first time on gameday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fans got to tailgate in the new state-of-the-art Aggie Park for the first time on Aggie gameday Saturday morning. The new space features over 20 acres of land, a two-part lake, an amphitheater and more. It’s all a part of a $36 million donation from private donors to Texas A&M University.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Volleyball Hosts Sam Houston Tuesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. ABOUT THE AGGIES. Texas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart

NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Gameday: Sam Houston vs Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Sam Houston on Sep. 3, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie game recap: Sam Houston

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Number 6 Texas A&M opened up their 2022 season with a shutout win over Sam Houston, 31-0. Thought it took the aggies a little while to warm up against their neighbors down highway 30, there were still a lot of bright spots. “Well, like I...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

United Way Brazos Valley held Campaign Kickoff Tailgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - United Way Brazos Valley held their Campaign Kickoff Tailgate at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center Friday morning. Those in attendance were treated to lunch and could participate in various activities. Throughout the morning United Way Brazos Valley awarded donations to several businesses and organizations. KBTX’s very own Karla Castillo served as the master of ceremonies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Six Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week Two

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest rankings following Week Two of the high school football season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated stays at No. 3 after the Tigers beat the Monterrey Tigres (Mexico)...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Lednicky Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Sugar Land, Texas, native landed a spot on the Fight in the Fort’s All-Tournament Team after helping the Aggies go 3-0 at the event last weekend. Lednicky turned in her second 20-kill performance of the season finishing with a career-high 23 kills on .395 hitting TCU on Saturday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Homecoming for the Williams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday will serve as a homecoming for the Williams brothers for SHSU. Linebacker Trevor Williams and wide receiver Tony Williams have both been on the team since 2019 and starred in high school at A&M Consolidated High School. As long as they could hold a football,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 11 Aggies Lock in Runner-Up Finish at Carmel Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team began the 2022-23 season with a runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup on Sunday at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links. “We were within striking distance of the No. 1 team in the country,” head...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Marines prepare for flyovers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Students had the opportunity to get a close up of two of the four helicopters that will being doing the flyovers at Kyle Field and Aggie Park on Saturday. The flyover’s will be done by Marine Light Attack Squadron 773, a reserve unit...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies and Buckeyes Play to 0-0 Draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies and Ohio State Buckeyes played to a 0-0 tie in Sunday’s matinee at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Maroon & White posted their fifth shutout in the first six matches as the backline of Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith, along with help from the midfield, held Ohio State to four shots-on-goal for the match.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to six matches when they battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in Sunday’s 11 a.m. contest at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are coming off a 1-0 shutout against Illinois in a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Win Fight in the Fort with 3-1 Victory Over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (4-2) went undefeated at the Fight in the Fort after besting TCU (1-4) in four sets (19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23) Saturday night. Caroline Meuth was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Lauren Hogan and Elena Karakasi earned the event’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has now begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Earl, which formed Friday evening. Alongside Hurricane Danielle, Tropical Storm Earl marks the second storm to be given a name in 36 hours. Maximum Sustained Winds40 mph. Minimum Central Pressure1005 mb. Location18.4° N 60.3°...
BRYAN, TX

