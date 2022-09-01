ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Boy with autism hit by vehicle after wandering from home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition, but stable after being found in the roadway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy was found in the roadway around 4 a.m. on Greenhouse Road near Cy Lakes High School.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Tomball, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
City
Tomball, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Traffic Accident
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Who killed Kevin Hill?

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 dead in rollover crash in La Marque, officials say

LA MARQUE, Texas — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash in La Marque, police said. According to authorities, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along FM 1765 near Texas Avenue and the Gulf Freeway. Officials said a truck was speeding on FM 1765 when it sideswiped another...
LA MARQUE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN PLUM GROVE

Just after 11 pm Saturday night Liberty County received a call for a single vehicle crash on County Road 5102, in the Plum Grove area. Plum Grove Fire responded along with Plum Grove Police, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS. The first Liberty County unit arrived to find two persons in the vehicle non-responsive. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and determined the male passenger in his 40s was deceased. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition. Witnesses say the Nissan pickup turned off County Road 5107 onto County Road 5102 and rapidly accelerated. The truck left the roadway into the ditch and struck a culvert. Smith towing removed the vehicle from the scene. The deceased victim is being transported to Beaumont for an autopsy. DPS is investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens after deadly crash near West Loop

HOUSTON — The Katy Freeway reopened after a fatal crash near 610 West Loop early Monda morning, according to Houston Transtar. Houston Transtar reports the crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the inbound, or eastbound, lanes. It cleared around 6 a.m. You'll want to avoid this trouble if...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

At least 1 killed after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to major crash

WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities say a chase with a stolen vehicle in Webster leads to the death of at least one driver following a multi-vehicle crash. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
WEBSTER, TX
fox26houston.com

Sheriff claims reports of gunshots at WiIlowbrook Mall are 'unfounded'

HOUSTON - Several reports were made about gunshots at Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there appear to be no threats at this time. The sheriff said via Twitter that deputies initially got a call about someone hearing gunshots at the mall, but it appears the report was unfounded and no injuries were reported.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin

Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy