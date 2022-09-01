Read full article on original website
WJLA
W&OD Trail attacks: Reston family says teen 'took off running' when suspect grabbed her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Reston mom says her daughter is physically okay, but still shaken up nearly a week after a scary encounter on Old Reston Avenue near the W&OD Trail. D'Aydra Allen says her 14-year-old daughter was walking their dog in that area, just a few...
WJLA
Fairfax County students invent automatic walker for Parkinson's patients
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two Fairfax County students are aiming to treat Parkinson's symptoms with a one-of-a-kind product they created over the last two years. Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala are childhood best friends, neighbors, and classmates at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County. “We met through pre-school...
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country
Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.
WJLA
19-year-old Jaiden Carter dies after shooting during police undercover drug operation
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 19-year-old man has died following a police-involved shooting during an undercover drug operation in Prince William County on the night of Thursday, Sept. 1. According to information released by Prince William County Police Monday, one of the men shot during the multi-agency task force...
mocoshow.com
House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville
A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
WJLA
Honoring the State Dept. employee hit and killed on her bicycle in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A somber gathering on this Labor Day to remember a woman who worked for the State Department who was hit and killed while riding her bicycle. Sarah Langencamp was a wife, mother of two, and avid cyclist whose death leaves a huge void in...
fox5dc.com
2 teenagers hurt after shooting outside of Prince George's County movie theater: police
LARGO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting outside of a movie theater Saturday night that left two teenagers hurt. Prince George's County Police say the shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, located at 800 Shoppers Way in Largo.
fox5dc.com
Violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George’s County leaves 4 dead, several injured
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A very violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George's County left four dead and several others, including a one-year-old baby, injured. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the baby was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.
WJLA
Fire guts Carroll County dollar store; investigators looking for 2 witnesses
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WBFF) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire that gutted a Dollar General store in Carroll County Saturday. The fire caused $2.5 million in damages, officials said. Investigators released photos of a young boy and a woman who were in...
WUSA
Woman escapes abduction attempt in Fairfax County
Police described the man as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches, and medium build. He was wearing a blue and white shirt.
WJLA
Woman killed, man injured in shooting in Fairfax County shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting where a woman was killed and a man was injured. Fairfax County Police say the shooting happened near the 7000 block of Central Park Circle. According to police a woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead....
WJLA
78-year-old Temple Hills man charged with murdering his 67-year-old girlfriend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills has been charged with murdering his girlfriend Sunday morning. Wilkins, 78, shot 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina during a dispute, Prince George’s County Police said in a statement on Monday. When patrol officers responded...
cbs19news
Wawa celebrates its 100th store in Virginia with a statewide free any-size coffee offer
FAIRFAX, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- WAWA announced that free coffee of any size will be served tomorrow in all of Virginia's store locations to toast its 100-store milestone. Store number 100 is set to open its doors on Sept. 1, at 8:00 A.M at 9700 Fairfax Blvd in Fairfax. The...
WJLA
18-year-old arrested, 2 wanted after Anne Arundel Co. armed carjacking leads to pursuit
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and Anne Arundel County police are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking led to a pursuit over the weekend, authorities said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Sept. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. officers...
Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside
BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged.
theriver953.com
Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road
The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WJLA
2 teens shot outside AMC theater in Largo; Alexandria AMC theater evacuated after threat
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Two teens were shot outside the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12 theater in Largo late Saturday night. Hours earlier, the AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed for the day following a threat to harm call Saturday afternoon, police said. The Alexandria...
Baltimore Fire Union found car submerged in water in South Baltimore
The Baltimore Firefighters Union found a car submerged in water Monday morning, but nobody was inside.
