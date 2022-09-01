ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County students invent automatic walker for Parkinson's patients

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two Fairfax County students are aiming to treat Parkinson's symptoms with a one-of-a-kind product they created over the last two years. Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala are childhood best friends, neighbors, and classmates at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County. “We met through pre-school...
