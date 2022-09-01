Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary with free cake in Aiken

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Aiken gave away cakes in celebration of the chain's 25th anniversary. The first 250 guests received a free confetti bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cakes.

Over 100 cakes were gone within the first hour alone.

According to an email press release, every one of the company's nearly 500 locations in North America did this in honor of the chain's 25th anniversary. Nothing Bundt Cakes started as a small baking business in the home kitchens of co-founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz in Las Vegas in 1997.

For those unacquainted, a bundt cake is “a special kind of cake that is cooked in a bundt pan,” according to James See, the franchise owner of locations in Aiken and Evans, Georgia. “It always has a hole in the middle, which is a horn; and we fill it with cream cheese or frosting or buttercream cheese frosting.”

See is a former real estate worker. His wife is a former attorney. They left their jobs to run their Nothing Bundt Cake shops.

“We used to do theme parties at our house, so we really liked the concept,” said See. “ It’s a lot of joy because everybody’s happy. Everybody who comes in here is happy.”

The Sees opened their first Nothing Bundt Cakes in Evans in July 2018; the Aiken location opened in March of this year.

To “spread even more birthday joy,” Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity planning company. Twenty-five runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo of their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them.

To enter, and for complete contest rules, visit nothingbundtcakes.com/25th-birthday/.