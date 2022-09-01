ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary with free cake in Aiken

By Casey Williams cwilliams@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJJaC_0hejxAJc00

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Aiken gave away cakes in celebration of the chain's 25th anniversary. The first 250 guests received a free confetti bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cakes.

Over 100 cakes were gone within the first hour alone.

According to an email press release, every one of the company's nearly 500 locations in North America did this in honor of the chain's 25th anniversary. Nothing Bundt Cakes started as a small baking business in the home kitchens of co-founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz in Las Vegas in 1997.

For those unacquainted, a bundt cake is “a special kind of cake that is cooked in a bundt pan,” according to James See, the franchise owner of locations in Aiken and Evans, Georgia. “It always has a hole in the middle, which is a horn; and we fill it with cream cheese or frosting or buttercream cheese frosting.”

See is a former real estate worker. His wife is a former attorney. They left their jobs to run their Nothing Bundt Cake shops.

“We used to do theme parties at our house, so we really liked the concept,” said See. “ It’s a lot of joy because everybody’s happy. Everybody who comes in here is happy.”

The Sees opened their first Nothing Bundt Cakes in Evans in July 2018; the Aiken location opened in March of this year.

To “spread even more birthday joy,” Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity planning company. Twenty-five runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo of their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them.

To enter, and for complete contest rules, visit nothingbundtcakes.com/25th-birthday/.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Harbison area to get Korean hot pot restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is getting a new Asian fusion restaurant in the Harbison area. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening in the former Krab Hut location (also a former Chili's) at 280 Harbison Blvd. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and features an all-you-can-eat dining experience.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Aiken, SC
Aiken, SC
Lifestyle
WJBF

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present P.A.W. Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The P.A.W. Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage in Augusta. A pirate-themed adventure awaits the heroic pups from the top-rated preschool series P.A.W. Patrol, produced by Spin […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Stained glass Jesus stays church is turned into apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Columbia’s old Rosewood Baptist Church may never not look like a church. This fall, when residents fill into modern new apartments inside the half-century-old sanctuary, they’ll set their dining tables beneath 40-foot arched windows, once filled by colorful stained glass. Their decor will be flanked by the old church’s dark oak […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Birthday Cakes#Bakery#Bundt Cake#Food Drink#Nothing Bundt Cakes
Aiken Standard

Aiken's Makin' to return to downtown for 46th year

Aiken's Makin' is returning to downtown Aiken for the 46th year. This free annual arts and crafts festival, held by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, will take place along Park Avenue on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Heart patient celebrates second chance at life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - All Cedric Thomas, Jr. wants for his birthday this year is to say, "thank you." “Today is my birthday. It’s a celebration of life, for myself and for everyone around me who has supported me and given me life through their support for the past year,” Thomas says.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Andrew McCaskill: History buff relishes 'helping kids move forward in life'

He knows the Aiken area's freeways, highways and main streets well, largely through his professional background, and Andrew McCaskill can also navigate the courses that his family has taken over the past 300-plus years, back to the days when major developments in "the colonies" included such events as the Salem witch trials, establishment of the College of William and Mary and the Carolinas winning the right to initiate legislation in the British House of Commons.
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJBF

Golden Harvest Food Bank distributing fresh, free produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank will be distributing fresh, free produce on Thursday, September 1st at the Faith Food Factor located at 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. Organizers say that it the giveaway will start at 5:30 P.M. and will last until 7:30 P.M. or until all the produce is given […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

State of our Community: Chamber of Commerce hosts event discussing gateway to Aiken

The Aiken Chamber of Commerce hosted a program entitled the State of our Community at USCA’s Etherredge Center on Aug. 30. The program consisted of remarks from Stuart MacVean of Savanah River Nuclear Solutions, who was the presenting sponsor; Dr. Vahid Majidi of the Savannah River National Lab; Carolyn Emanuel-McClain of Rural Health Services; Stuart Bedenbaugh from the City of Aiken; and Norman Dunagan, chairman of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Registration open for 2023 Triple Crown Road Race

Have you ever wanted to run through Aiken's historic horse district?. The 37th Triple Crown Road Race will provide just such an opportunity. Registration is now open for this event which has three race options, a 5K, 10-mile race and a virtual 30-mile challenge. The race will be on March...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Community building event happening in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The second annual law enforcement expo is happening in Barnwell. It’s Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Barnwell County Veterans Memorial on Ellenton Street. More than 30 law enforcement agencies from across the Palmetto State will attend. You’ll be able to view state-of-the-art equipment by law […]
BARNWELL, SC
WRDW-TV

Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta

The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta. [FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!. Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre. Destination Augusta’s Natasha Carter tells what there is...
AUGUSTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

CeeLo Green, Augusta HBCU gift tablets to students

Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green is putting his money where his mouth is. At Paine College’s recent Fall Convocation, students applauded when the Goodie Mob singer made a surprise announcement in a prerecorded video: he and the Augusta school had teamed up to gift all its Pell Grant students a free Android tablet with a year of free connectivity through Moolah Wireless, The Augusta Chronicle reported. Students enrolled in other federal programs, such as public housing or the National School Lunch Program, may also be eligible for the device.
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
201
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy