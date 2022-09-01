State Building Trades convention asks Governor Walz to call special session to pass bonding bill, complete unfinished business of 2022 legislature

Read full article on original website
Related
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Voters Should Decide On Marijuana Legalization At The Ballot, Republican Nominee For Governor Says
The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Minnesota says he thinks the state should consider decriminalizing “trivial amounts” of marijuana and expunging prior records, and he wants broader cannabis legalization to be decided by voters at the ballot. Scott Jensen, a former GOP state senator who previously sponsored a bipartisan...
kelo.com
Governor Walz announced investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
Meet Minnesota’s Most Vulnerable Progressive
Even in a blue state, Keith Ellison is confronting the realities facing Democrats in 2022.
kaxe.org
Jen Schultz, DFL Candidate for CD-8, Talks Politics, Stauber's "No" Votes, and the Future of Northern Minnesota
Heidi Holtan: Jen Schultz is the DFL endorsed candidate running for CD 8, running against Republican incumbent Pete Stauber. Jen Schultz is serving her fourth term representing MN House District 7A. She also serves as the commissioner on the Great Lakes Commission. I’m Heidi Holtan, and Representative Jen Shultz joins us now on KAXE/KBXE. Thank you for your time today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milwaukeeindependent.com
Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
Scott Jensen spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $5.2 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Scott Jensen has spent more than any other Republican. Jensen is running for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Jensen raised $2.3 million and spent $1.7 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
Minnesota State Fair Shooting - How Does This Happen?
Minnesota Governor Investigating What Happened
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz announces $2.4M investment to extend free nursing assistant training program
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz on Thursday announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far...
RELATED PEOPLE
kxlp941.com
Minnesota Lawmakers Support No Tax On Canceled Student Loans
Key Minnesota lawmakers say there is broad support to make President Biden’s student loan cancellation plan tax-free. Lawmakers in both parties support the idea. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, says they’d like to see a vote before the election. However, if that doesn’t happen, she believes they can change the tax law when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January.
AG Week
Late-planted corn looks like a winner in northwest Minnesota
MENTOR, Minn. — It was late May when John Swanson and his son were trying to finish up planting, working late at night in wet fields they had been waiting to dry out during the unusually cool, wet spring of 2022. “The chances of making corn are getting slim,”...
Minnesota among states weighing California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035.Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government's standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California's stricter requirements.Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California's ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won't. The legal ground is a bit...
FOX 21 Online
Shooting, Brawl At Minnesota State Fair Triggers Mass Crowd Panic, Exodus, And Early Closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday
Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
kelo.com
507 area code running out of numbers in Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some residents in Minnesota could be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator filed a report with the Minnesota PUC saying 507 numbers will likely run out by 2025. One plan is to incorporate an additional area code for new customers. The other would be a geographical split of the current region. The 507 area code has been used in southern Minnesota since 1954.
Gunshot at Minnesota State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet
More details have been released by police regarding the incident that sparked panic and forced the early closure of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. No arrests have been made after one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, with Gov. Tim Walz calling for "harsh consequences" when the shooter is apprehended.
Students in Minnesota return to school as districts adjust to staff shortages
MINNEAPOLIS — In Minnesota, Labor Day weekend always feels like a "last hurrah" for thousands of students, as they prepare to return to the classroom Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year. Deb Henton, the executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, knows this feeling of nervous excitement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Department of Agriculture, University of Minnesota ask businesses to report food sourcing practices
(The Center Square) – A Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota partnership is surveying state businesses that source, distribute or serve food. A U.S. Department of Agriculture Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program grant funds the three-year Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets, which designed the survey.
Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
swnewsmedia.com
Commentary: A reporter finds himself back in Minnesota
When I was 21-years-old, fresh out of college, I moved from Rhode Island to St. James, a rural community 45 minutes southwest of Mankato, to work as a reporter. After a three-year stint back home, I am back in Minnesota working as a reporter with the Savage Pacer. I wanted...
Hospitals call strike unlawful, nurses union responds
But some Minnesota hospitals are now calling the potential strike "unlawful" and filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. The hospital executives say the Minnesota Nurses Association gave the required 10-day notice to strike, but that it didn't file a 30-day notice with the state's Bureau of Mediation Services.
Workday Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN
555
Followers
396
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT
Workday Minnesota holds the powerful to account while bringing the perspective of everyday workers and the organizations that defend their rights to focus. Workday emphasizes long-form investigative journalism to bring to light the concealed and buried.https://workdayminnesota.org
Comments / 0