local21news.com
'Fighting for our residents...and ourselves': Nursing Home workers strike for fourth day
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Voices are a bit raspier on day four of the nursing home strike but stronger in solidarity. “We’re out here fighting for our residents,” The Gardens at West Shore Certified Nursing Assistant Liz Wright told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “And fighting for ourselves.”
local21news.com
A brief history of Labor Day
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Hopefully you're off work and you've got some fun Labor Day plans for today!. You can thank your ancestors if you are one of the fortunate that are off work today. Labor Day was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century...
wtae.com
Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA
Can you believe it's that time of the year again? Labor Day is coming up, kicking off the fall season with comfort foods, cozy sweaters, football, and all things pumpkin. There are plenty of fun events happening in Lancaster, PA this weekend, everything from an art festival to a renaissance fair.
local21news.com
Accident in York County brings down transformer
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crew responded to the scene of a crash in West York where a car had collided with a transformer. The car collision , which had occurred on September 4 on West Market Street off of Hull Drive, had caused the transformer itself to be brought down.
local21news.com
Watch: Fire crews battle Lancaster County house fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An overnight fire damaged a home in Lancaster County, officials say. According to posts on the Fire Department Mount Joy and Roherstown Fire Company Facebook pages it happened on Habecker Road in Rapho Township. Officials say the blaze in two rooms and the attic...
abc27.com
Cause determined for large amount of blood found in Silver Spring Twp.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have announced they have figured out what caused a large amount of blood to be found both on Ashburg Drive, as well as on the grass next to the road. Police say that a man told officers that he suffered a medical...
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
local21news.com
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart
A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
local21news.com
Weather Watch Day for potential flooding
Expect some showers to develop through the day with a steadier rain developing this afternoon and this evening. A flood watch is in effect for Franklin, Cumberland, Perry, Mifflin, Juniata, Dauphin, and Lebanon Counties from 4 PM today until Noon tomorrow. Many spots can expect 1-2" of rain with locally higher amounts possible, this could lead to flash flooding... particularly in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Given how dry our Summer has been, this will be a beneficial rain for most but local conditions will have to be monitored for any potential flooding issues. The rain will taper off to just some scattered showers by tomorrow, alleviating much of the flash flood risk.
wfmd.com
Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend
Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Wants to Send $2,000 Check to Pennsylvanians, Even Though Republicans Are Not on Board
Should the state send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians? WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that Harrisburg politicians can’t agree. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-08-30/gov-wolf-pushes-for-2-000-direct-payments-without-a-plan-to-bring-republicans-to-the-table. (Original air-date: 9/1/22)
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA
Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory
30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
local21news.com
Mostly cloudy with some humidity and rain to follow
HARRISBURG, Pa. — MOSTLY CLOUDY, BUT DRY:. It will be warm and humid today with highs in the mid 80s. Expect more clouds than sun much of the time. We'll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Limited sunshine continues tomorrow with a few showers and even a t'storm developing late in the day. It will be humid with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances increase Sunday night into Monday.
local21news.com
People trapped by two vehicle accident in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crew responded to the scene of a two motor vehicle accident last night on I-83 southbound, south of Leader Heights. Shrewsbury fire department had reported that all south bound lanes were closed. 511PA however has reported that those lanes have now...
Construction worker's body found after site collapse in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say the body of a worker was found in the rubble of a collapse at a construction site in Pennsylvania.Trooper Megan Frazer said the body of the 30-year-old man was found at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the site of the Martin's Famous Potato Rolls plant in Guilford Township, Franklin County.Frazer said the man worked for Wohlsen Construction, the general contractor at the site. His name wasn't immediately released pending notification of relatives.Franklin County dispatchers said about three 25-by 50-foot sections of concrete came down at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, PennLive.com reported. A storm was...
local21news.com
Weather Watch Day for heavy rain, flood watch in effect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — A flood watch remains in effect into tomorrow. Many spots can expect 1-2" of rain with locally higher amounts possible, this could lead to flash flooding... particularly in low lying and poor drainage areas. Given how dry our Summer has been, this will be...
