Cumberland County, PA

local21news.com

A brief history of Labor Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Hopefully you're off work and you've got some fun Labor Day plans for today!. You can thank your ancestors if you are one of the fortunate that are off work today. Labor Day was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Accident in York County brings down transformer

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crew responded to the scene of a crash in West York where a car had collided with a transformer. The car collision , which had occurred on September 4 on West Market Street off of Hull Drive, had caused the transformer itself to be brought down.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Watch: Fire crews battle Lancaster County house fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An overnight fire damaged a home in Lancaster County, officials say. According to posts on the Fire Department Mount Joy and Roherstown Fire Company Facebook pages it happened on Habecker Road in Rapho Township. Officials say the blaze in two rooms and the attic...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
PALMYRA, PA
local21news.com

Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart

A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day for potential flooding

Expect some showers to develop through the day with a steadier rain developing this afternoon and this evening. A flood watch is in effect for Franklin, Cumberland, Perry, Mifflin, Juniata, Dauphin, and Lebanon Counties from 4 PM today until Noon tomorrow. Many spots can expect 1-2" of rain with locally higher amounts possible, this could lead to flash flooding... particularly in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Given how dry our Summer has been, this will be a beneficial rain for most but local conditions will have to be monitored for any potential flooding issues. The rain will taper off to just some scattered showers by tomorrow, alleviating much of the flash flood risk.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend

Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
THURMONT, MD
Melissa Frost

4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA

Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
LANCASTER, PA
fcfreepress

Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory

30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Mostly cloudy with some humidity and rain to follow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — MOSTLY CLOUDY, BUT DRY:. It will be warm and humid today with highs in the mid 80s. Expect more clouds than sun much of the time. We'll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Limited sunshine continues tomorrow with a few showers and even a t'storm developing late in the day. It will be humid with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances increase Sunday night into Monday.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

People trapped by two vehicle accident in York County, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crew responded to the scene of a two motor vehicle accident last night on I-83 southbound, south of Leader Heights. Shrewsbury fire department had reported that all south bound lanes were closed. 511PA however has reported that those lanes have now...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Construction worker's body found after site collapse in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say the body of a worker was found in the rubble of a collapse at a construction site in Pennsylvania.Trooper Megan Frazer said the body of the 30-year-old man was found at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the site of the Martin's Famous Potato Rolls plant in Guilford Township, Franklin County.Frazer said the man worked for Wohlsen Construction, the general contractor at the site. His name wasn't immediately released pending notification of relatives.Franklin County dispatchers said about three 25-by 50-foot sections of concrete came down at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, PennLive.com reported. A storm was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day for heavy rain, flood watch in effect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — A flood watch remains in effect into tomorrow. Many spots can expect 1-2" of rain with locally higher amounts possible, this could lead to flash flooding... particularly in low lying and poor drainage areas. Given how dry our Summer has been, this will be...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

