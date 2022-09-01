ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Looking back on the 13 days of the NYS Fair, what's ahead for final day

GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers and staff with the NYS Fair are not letting Monday's rainfall affect the last day of the Fair. The Midway is open from 11:00 a.m. to close. Alice Maggiore with the Fairgrounds says they are reminding fairgoers of the rain and to be mindful that there is a chance rides can close if they feel it is not safe. Refunds will not be issued if the Midway were to close down due to weather.
GEDDES, NY
cnycentral.com

Restaurants feeling the burn as food and supply costs continue to rise

Rochester, N.Y. — The cost of food is hurting everyone, from grocery shoppers, to those trying to run a restaurant. Don Swartz and his family bought Veneto's Wood Fired Pizza and Pasta five years ago. He says the dining industry as a whole is slowly returning back to pre-pandemic normalcy, but not without its challenges.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
cnycentral.com

Gardening Update: Keeping your garden going with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features keeping your garden going in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
LAFAYETTE, NY
cnycentral.com

Flooding likely for parts of the area through Labor Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The risk for flooding is looking likely as a soggy system brings widespread rain through Labor Day. The latest forecast models now show an increased total amount of rainfall. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST and RAINFALL TOTALS) Scattered thundershowers continue across the Southern Tier today,...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Central New York#Food Drink
cnycentral.com

Crews battle structure fire in Cortlandville

Syracuse, NY — The Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Monroe Road just before 1:00 in the afternoon Sunday. They arrived to find a detached storage building fully involved and were forced to fight the fire from outside. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy