Presidential Election

The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
Sore loser Laura Loomer tells her MAGA base not to vote Republican. Great idea.

Laura Loomer, the far-right extremist and proud bigot who failed to win the Republican nomination in a Florida congressional race Tuesday, is as vile as they come. But because Loomer is encouraging her supporters not to vote for the GOP nominee in the general election, she may just be the Democrats’ best weapon to win an otherwise safe GOP seat. Here’s hoping she inspires other MAGA losers to follow her lead.
The List

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Ripped Apart On Twitter Over His Comments About Loan Forgiveness

When Joe Biden was campaigning for president, one of his promises was that he would do something about student loan debt. And as of this week, he's made good on that promise. President Biden announced a plan to reduce student loan debt for those making under $125,000 per year — $10,000 forgiven if you didn't get a federal Pell Grant and $20,000 forgiven if you did (via NPR). Like just about anything that a politician does, some people are excited and happy about it and some people are angry and irritated.
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
The List

Donald Trump Just Scored A Victory In The FBI Investigation At Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump has had a very difficult last few weeks. Although polls indicate his popularity has actually increased among his supporters after the FBI raided his Florida property on August 8, it seems the damning news coming out of the investigation just keeps looking worse for the former president, whose Truth Social platform is also in hot water (via Morning Consult).
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
“One of the worst offenders”: Palin spreads more misinformation than any GOP candidate, study shows

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the George W. Bush and Barack Obama years, many Republicans steered clear of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars. Even Bill O'Reilly, then a Fox News host, was overtly contemptuous of Jones. But during Donald Trump's presidency, Infowars was granted White House press credentials; the Trump White House treated Infowars much more respectfully than it treated CNN or the New York Times. Conspiracy theorists, once shunned by Republicans, became much more accepted in the GOP — and some Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, have promoted QAnon conspiracy theories.
Presidential Election
Elections

