Between elevation change and complete seclusion, The International is an ideal venue to showcase New England golf

BOLTON, Mass. — We’ve become numb to residential golf.

Fairways lined by massive cookie-cutter homes. A feeling of claustrophobia over every shot. Losing a golf ball in a yard and having to leave it there because of a “No Golfers Beyond This Point” sign.

Many of us have accepted playing tracks like this every Sunday because that’s what’s nearby. That’s what’s convenient.

It’s no different in professional golf.

The majority of the incredible courses the best players in the world compete on every week are surrounded by housing developments that take a bit away from the experience.

This week outside Boston, that won’t be a problem.

The International, the host of this week’s LIV Golf Series event, is the perfect escape. As soon as players tee off the first tee (or 2nd, or 3rd — guess it all depends on what hole they draw in the shotgun start), they’ll be in complete seclusion. Dense tree lines create a feeling of separation between you and the rest of the course, something you rarely experience in professional golf.

“There’s some very, very pretty holes, very gorgeous holes. Like on TV, I think it’s going to look stunning as well,” LIV-newcomer Anirban Lahiri said Wednesday. “I think visually and in terms of make the broadcast, it’s going to be extremely enjoyable. I know playing it is going to be very much a lot of fun.”

The often severe elevation change will take credit for the incredible viewing experience. After walking much of the golf course, players will be lucky to find an even lie.

One hole encapsulated the golf course perfectly — the par-3 4th.

A stunning view, uninterrupted golf and a sharp downhill drop. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Another example is the very next hole, the par-4 5th.

After a lengthy walk from the fourth green, the fifth feels like its own world. Heavy tree insulation makes it impossible to see a conjoining hole, leaving the players to worry only about their next shot.

The par-4 5th at The International in Bolton, Massachusetts.

Fans aren’t the only ones excited to have professional golf in this region again — players sound pretty jacked up, too.

“First of all, love coming to New England. This is a great sporting town,” Cameron Tringale said Wednesday.

“I’ve played a few times. Obviously, the Travelers has been a venue I’d love to go back to. I’ve played TPC Boston a few times in the Playoffs. Some phenomenal golf courses, and the International is definitely right up there,” Lahiri added.

“Yeah, I love coming here, especially how beautiful the golf course looks,” Joaquin Niemann said.

With eyes on New England, The International seems poised to deliver.