ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Between elevation change and complete seclusion, The International is an ideal venue to showcase New England golf

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zl9YX_0hejwV8m00
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BOLTON, Mass. — We’ve become numb to residential golf.

Fairways lined by massive cookie-cutter homes. A feeling of claustrophobia over every shot. Losing a golf ball in a yard and having to leave it there because of a “No Golfers Beyond This Point” sign.

Many of us have accepted playing tracks like this every Sunday because that’s what’s nearby. That’s what’s convenient.

It’s no different in professional golf.

The majority of the incredible courses the best players in the world compete on every week are surrounded by housing developments that take a bit away from the experience.

LIV Boston: Teams | Leaderboard

This week outside Boston, that won’t be a problem.

The International, the host of this week’s LIV Golf Series event, is the perfect escape. As soon as players tee off the first tee (or 2nd, or 3rd — guess it all depends on what hole they draw in the shotgun start), they’ll be in complete seclusion. Dense tree lines create a feeling of separation between you and the rest of the course, something you rarely experience in professional golf.

“There’s some very, very pretty holes, very gorgeous holes. Like on TV, I think it’s going to look stunning as well,” LIV-newcomer Anirban Lahiri said Wednesday. “I think visually and in terms of make the broadcast, it’s going to be extremely enjoyable. I know playing it is going to be very much a lot of fun.”

The often severe elevation change will take credit for the incredible viewing experience. After walking much of the golf course, players will be lucky to find an even lie.

One hole encapsulated the golf course perfectly — the par-3 4th.

A stunning view, uninterrupted golf and a sharp downhill drop. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Another example is the very next hole, the par-4 5th.

After a lengthy walk from the fourth green, the fifth feels like its own world. Heavy tree insulation makes it impossible to see a conjoining hole, leaving the players to worry only about their next shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkZfT_0hejwV8m00
The par-4 5th at The International in Bolton, Massachusetts.

Fans aren’t the only ones excited to have professional golf in this region again — players sound pretty jacked up, too.

“First of all, love coming to New England. This is a great sporting town,” Cameron Tringale said Wednesday.

“I’ve played a few times. Obviously, the Travelers has been a venue I’d love to go back to. I’ve played TPC Boston a few times in the Playoffs. Some phenomenal golf courses, and the International is definitely right up there,” Lahiri added.

“Yeah, I love coming here, especially how beautiful the golf course looks,” Joaquin Niemann said.

With eyes on New England, The International seems poised to deliver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amateurgolf.com

Holy Cross teammates accomplish rare feat: two albatrosses

Imagine making an albatross only to have your playing partner make one on the same hole?. Christian Emmerich and Owen Egan did just that during a practice round at Blackstone National in Sutton, Mass. Emmerich is a senior at The College of The Holy Cross. Egan is a sophomore. The...
WORCESTER, MA
country1025.com

New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now

Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
newcivilengineer.com

Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier

This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
WCVB

Efforts underway to revive the largest salt marsh in New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Trustees on the Coast is working to heal the Great Marsh. Old farmers’ ditches have weakened the marsh by impacting the natural draining process. The idea is to remediate the ditches so the ecosystem can heal and be more resilient. Marsh land is great at storing carbon. Also, healing the marsh will help maintain biodiversity and protect the coastline from sea level rise.
NEEDHAM, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chelsea (MA)

Diverse and densely populated, this near north suburb of Boston is home to just over 40,000 people and was historically known for its large Jewish community and naval hospital. Chelsea is a matter of minutes from downtown Boston, while the sweeping Revere Beach and the ultramodern Encore Boston Harbor Casino...
CHELSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#England Golf#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Professional Golf#International
Boston

A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet

The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
97.5 WOKQ

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Landmark's Embassy Cinema in Waltham closes

WALTHAM - For nearly a century, Landmark's Embassy Theatre in Waltham brought a lot of excitement to moviegoers. Now it's shutting down due to lack of ticket sales. "Today is our last day open to the public," said assistant manager Andy Johnson. "Since COVID, trying to get people to come back to the theatre has been difficult." The Los Angeles Company that owns the theatre says the decline in ticket sales are behind the decision to close. The theatre opened up nearby in 1928 then came to Pine Street. Johnson says the staff was told on Friday they are...
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Drop Season Opener on The Road 27-7

BROCKPORT, NEW YORK – The Framingham State University football team opened the 2022 season this afternoon and were defeated 27-7 by Brockport in a non-conference clash at Bob Boozer Field in Brockport, NY. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Golden Eagles got on the board first in the opening quarter when...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy