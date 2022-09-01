ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ali Gatie Talks New Album, Collaborating With Kehlani & More

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Ali Gatie is fresh off the release of his new album, Who Hurt You? , and ahead of embarking on tour to support his new music, he sat down with Billboard ‘s Tetris Kelly to talk creativity, his collaboration with Kehlani and more.

“There’s always that pressure of trying to beat yourself,” he said of making music after having two hits — “It’s You” and “What If I Told You That I Love You” on the Billboard Hot 100. “Sometimes, it’s numbers-wise but also creative-wise. ‘It’s You’ is one of my favorite songs, and there’s times in the studio where you’re trying to beat that song, but that’s always the wrong mentality. It clouds your judgement. I try to write songs without worrying about how it’s going to do numbers-wise. I write it from my heart. The fans choose the hits, and the universe will choose the hits when the time is right.”

As for his “The Look” collaboration with Kehlani, Gatie can thank his manager for hooking it up. “I had the song and it was missing a verse,” he recalled. “Then, it was like, ‘Who do you want on it?’ Kehlani was my manager’s idea […] He reached out, she was very supportive and killed it. We did the video together and it was fun.”

Watch Ali Gatie’s full conversation with Billboard above.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Yungblud Talks Inspiration Behind Self-Titled Third Album, Meeting Mick Jagger & More: Watch

Why did Yungblud title his third studio album after himself? Because it’s “about me,” the English rocker says. Released Friday (Sept. 2) through LOCOMOTION/Geffen Records, Yungblud is the follow-up to 2020’s Weird! and includes singles “The Funeral,” “Memories” (featuring Willow), and “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today.” The artist, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, tells Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly that his latest album “was an exercise for me at finding friends and people like me,” noting that he has experienced feelings isolation and loneliness in the past. “I literally looked into an iPhone and went, ‘Hello is there anyone out there...
MUSIC
Billboard

Which Is Your Favorite Song on Romeo Santos’ New Album ‘Formula, Vol. 3?’ Vote!

Romeo Santos season officially kicked off with the release of his highly anticipated album Formula, Vol. 3, which dropped on Thursday (Sept. 1). The strictly all-bachata album, featuring fusions and hints of pop, merengue, regional Mexican and hip-hop, comes eight years after Santos released Vol. 2 in 2014, which is still on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart after 386 consecutive weeks — the most for any Latin album in history. Featuring star-studded collaborations with artists such as Rosalía, Justin Timberlake and Christian Nodal, the set — which the self-described King of Bachata had been working on since pre-pandemic times — is home to 21...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Kali Uchis, Nicki Nicole, Wisin, & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Nicki Nicole, “Nobody Like You” (DALE PLAY Records/Sony Music Latin) Making a bold statement — “there’s no one like me” — Nicki Nicole delivers a fiery fusion of salsa and trap in her new single, “Nobody Like Yo.” Produced by Icon and Tatool, the track finds the 22-year-old Argentine star having an internal battle as she tries to live her authentic self. But the pressures of being a boxing champ are getting to her head....
MUSIC
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Drops Earthy ‘Bigger Than Me’ Music Video, Shares How He Found Artistic Freedom After One Direction

Louis Tomlinson has faith in a future where he gets to dream big, call his own shots and, perhaps most importantly, welcome all of the ways he might change along the way. Shortly after announcing that his sophomore album Faith In the Future is set to arrive Nov. 11, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter has released a new music video for his latest single “Bigger Than Me,” and opened up in a new interview about all of the post-One Direction creative freedom he’s enjoyed while making his upcoming record. In the music video, which arrived Friday (Sept. 2), a pensive Tomlinson walks through stunning,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kehlani
Person
Ali Gatie
Billboard

First Stream: New Releases From Romeo Santos, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Romeo Santos adds to his legacy, Lil Baby gives us another confessional hit, and Nicki Minaj drops an eye-popping visual. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Romeo Santos, Fórmula Vol. 3  Bachata will always be a large part of Romeo Santos’ legacy: the Aventura star has pushed the genre to new sonic boundaries and commercial heights over the course of his solo...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kanye West Explains Why He’s Not Backing Down From His Fights: ‘Call Me Whatever Names You Want’

Confused about Kanye West‘s recent Instagram posts calling out the Gap and Adidas’ CEO? The rapper is helping followers connect the dots in a message shared Friday (Sept. 2). “Here’s the through line,” he begins in his text message, which is shared on a black background with white lettering. “Gap having meetings about me without me. Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I’m dead. Me not having a say on where my children go to school.” “Call me whatever names you want,” the “Eazy” rapper continued before concluding his message. “If you don’t understand why I will not back...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BTS’ RM Joins Korean Musical Collective Balming Tiger for ‘Sexy Nukim’

While BTS continue upon the “Chapter 2” in their careers, group leader RM makes his latest move by teaming up with the award-winning Korean musical collective Balming Tiger. The self-described “multinational alternative K-pop band,” Balming Tiger is made up of nearly a dozen different creatives — including musicians, producers, directors, visual artists and writers  — working together since 2018 to represent the younger generation and popularize Asian culture on a global level. While the members simultaneously balance their own projects and careers, Balming Tiger releases feature various members coming together with new single “Sexy Nukim” marking their first in a year-and-a-half. For...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Kehlani More#Kehlani Gatie
Billboard

DJ Khaled Lands Fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With ‘God Did’

DJ Khaled lands his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 10) as God Did debuts atop the list. The star-studded collection earned 107,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 1, according to Luminate. It’s Khaled’s 10th top 10-charting effort, as well. Also in top 10 of the new Billboard 200, TWICE collects its third top 10 with the debut of Between 1&2 at No. 3 while Nicki Minaj scores her sixth total and consecutive top 10 with the bow of her greatest hits set, Queen Radio: Volume 1. In addition, Silk...
MUSIC
Billboard

Viral Hip-Hop Artist YNG Martyr Signs With Warner Music, Unleashes ‘It Happened’

YNG Martyr is the type of hip-hop artist who drives in his own lane. To push the cliché further still, his car is a self-designed one-off, and he rarely adheres to the speed limit. A proud Wiradjuri man, YNG Martyr today joins the Warner Music Australia roster. And straight out the gate, the 21-year-old drops “It Happened,” his first release through the music major. “It Happened” is a kooky hip-hop number with touches of Earl Sweatshirt, a production that could come from anywhere. If you said it was born in Canberra, the Australian capital, you’d be right, and it would be a...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The 1975 Clown Around With Phoebe Bridgers in ‘I’m In Love With You’ Video: Watch

The 1975 are making a circus out of their newest single. On Thursday (Sept. 1), the indie pop band dropped “I’m in Love With You,” the third song to be released from their upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, along with a whimsical black-and-white music video — which features a small cameo from none other than Phoebe Bridgers. The new track — on which frontman Matty Healy joyously repeats the song’s title a total of 24 times throughout — follows the album’s lead single “Part of the Band” and its follow-up, “August,” which was aptly released last month. Being...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kanye West Reveals His Favorite Song from Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Album

Kanye West is sharing his thoughts on Beyonce‘s latest album, Renaissance. The rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, took to social media on Sunday (Sept. 4) to reveal his favorite track on Queen Bey’s seventh studio album, which dropped at the end of July. “Favorite song on Beyoncé album,” Ye wrote on Instagram alongside a streaming service screenshot of the Renaissance album song “Church Girl.” The twerk-ready cut peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in mid-August. Ye’s post coincidentally arrives on the same day Beyonce celebrated her 41st birthday. The rapper previously collaborated with Bey on the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

A$AP Rocky Teases ‘Our De$tiny’ Collab With Playboi Carti

A$AP Rocky surprised fans on Friday (Sept. 2) when he revealed that he’s reuniting with Playboi Carti for a new collab, tentatively titled “Our De$tiny.” The rapper shared a compilation clip featuring the track to his Instagram, featuring a number of scenes of the duo partying it up. “We living the life and we living it large / I was born like this, I can not fall / I’ve been like this, I’m not like y’all / I can’t go to the mall, I’m bigger than them all,” Carti raps on the track An official release for the song has yet to...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bailey Zimmerman Makes History in Hot Country Songs Chart’s Top 10

Bailey Zimmerman makes history on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart (dated Sept. 3), becoming the first artist to place three career-opening entries in the top 10 simultaneously since the survey began as an all-encompassing genre ranking in October 1958. Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” “Where It Ends” and “Fall in Love” (all on Elektra/Warner Music Nashville/WEA) rank at Nos. 6, 7 and 10 on the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart, respectively. “Ends,” released Aug. 19, debuts with 10.4 million U.S. streams and 6,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 25, according to Luminate. “Rock” reached No....
MUSIC
Billboard

Jon Pardi Dives Deep Into His Country Neo-Traditionalist Ways on New Album: ‘You Can Tell How Much Fun We Were Having’

Earlier this week, California native and neo-traditionalist Jon Pardi notched his fifth No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Last Night Lonely” — just days before the release of his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night (out Friday, Sept. 2). “It’s a fun pick-up song,” Pardi tells Billboard of the chart-topper, referencing country music’s rich history of romantic come-ons, instead of the endless cavalcade of truck songs dotting country music’s sonic landscape. “It’s reminiscent of [Pardi’s 2019 top five Country Airplay hit] ‘Night Shift’ just a little bit — and we loved that kind of sound, the fiddle solo. We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Alicia Keys Responds to Fan’s Bum-Rush Cheek Kiss During Vancouver Show: ‘I Was Like What the F–!’

Alicia Keys gets up-close-and-personal with her fans on her current Alicia + Keys world tour. During one of the most popular segments of the show, the singer leaves the main stage to take up residence on a smaller satellite stage in the audience for a DJ-style mini-set in which she alternates versions of songs from her Keys double album, along with playing some fan favorites. The solo set ends with Keys walking back to the stage through the audience while cueing up her beloved 2009 Jay-Z collab “Empire State of Mind.” It’s a crowd-pleasing moment that always gets the audience revved...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kevin Bacon Shares Soulful Acoustic Rendition of Viral Song ‘It’s Corn’: Watch

Kevin Bacon has shared a heartfelt, stripped-down acoustic cover of the viral song “It’s Corn.” The 64-year-old actor and musician took to social media on Saturday (Sept. 4) to post a video of himself soulfully performing the interview-turned-song with nothing but an acoustic guitar and an actual ear of corn. “I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” Bacon captioned his brief clip on Instagram, adding the hashtag #itscorn. In early August, the web channel Recess Therapy shared an interview with a young boy named Tariq (aka the “corn kid”), who adorably and enthusiastically shared his love of corn on the cob. The interview...
MUSIC
Billboard

Camila Cabello Asks Her Fellow ‘Voice’ Coaches for Advice in Sweet First Look Clip

Camila Cabello is gearing up to take a seat on the red chair as the newest coach of The Voice, and leading up to the premiere, the “Bam Bam” singer turned to veteran coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend for some advice. In a first look clip shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Sept. 1), Cabello asked the group, “What do you guys think is the number one thing that you need to be a good coach?” For Legend, it all came down to music. “I think you have to love music,” he said. “You still have to have inspiration and joy in...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Betty Who, Pabllo Vittar, Fletcher & More

With a long weekend ahead, celebrate the end of summer with some new tunes from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Betty Who & Pabllo Vittar’s club-ready team up, to Fletcher’s heartfelt new single, check out a few of our favorite releases below: Betty Who feat. Pabllo Vittar, “She Can Dance (Brabo Remix)” Betty Who’s most recent single off of her upcoming album BIG!, “She Can Dance” was already a certified banger — but the new version she’s unveiled, featuring Brazilian...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Here’s the Date of the 2023 Brit Awards: Will The O2 Arena Be ‘Harry’s House’?

The 2023 Brit Awards are set for Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. That’s six days after the 2023 Grammy Awards, which will air on Sunday Feb. 5 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 2023 Brits will air live from The O2 Arena in London for the 13th year and will be broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX for the 30th year. This marks the first time that the Brits will be held on a Saturday. Harry Styles is sure to be a top nominee at both the Brits and the Grammys. His Harry’s House has headed the Official U.K. Albums Chart for...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy