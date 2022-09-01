Read full article on original website
Papa Johns Just Scored A Touchdown With Its New Pizza
Papa Johns has been stepping up its innovation game lately. The respectful third-place fast food pizza joint, behind Domino's and Pizza Hut, has always maintained its pace as a go-to spot for those looking for a quick slice or pie. And while it has invented some new and steadfast innovations in the past, including the first pizza dipping sauce (per Eater) and the first nationwide online ordering system, both of which are staples in the fast food pizza world today.
Why TikTok Called Dunkin' Out Over An Employee Breakdown
With more than 11,000 locations nationwide, Dunkin' is a frequent topic of conversation amongst customers and employees on social media. Still, not all the mass attention paid to the affordable coffee company is positive. Social media has increasingly become an outlet for people to vent and call out those affiliated with Dunkin' for their sometimes unethical behavior. Now that TikTok has been labeled the most downloaded app so far in 2022, it's no surprise that most of these grievances are aired through the buzzworthy platform.
Creamy Shrimp Dip Recipe
When you need to find a snack for a party, game night, book club, or backyard gathering, one of the easiest and most obvious options out there is chips and dip. This simple pairing is convenient, versatile, and easy to mindlessly snack on. Sure, you could pick up a jar of your favorite salsa, hummus, or onion dip, but anyone can do that. Why not take things to the next level? With just a few ingredients and a blender, you can surprise guests at your next get-together with this savory, indulgent creamy shrimp dip, courtesy of recipe developer Susan Olayinka, who runs the blog The Flexible Fridge.
What Happened To The Kombucha Shop After Shark Tank?
The Kombucha Shop began as a kombucha home brewing solution in 2013. The demand was definitely there, as sales of the fermented tea increased five times to $600 million per year from 2013 to 2015, according to The Columbus Dispatch. With a tart taste, the beverage contains fermented bacteria and yeast, which might not sound appealing to some. However, kombucha has many health benefits; studies show that it contains probiotics, which may improve gut health and might have a positive effect on mental health, per Medical News Today.
Why You Should Be Freezing Your Green Beans Before Cooking Them
A green bean casserole recipe is a quintessential part of the holidays for many Americans, who relish the mixture of tender green beans, creamy sauce, and crispy fried onions to finish it all off. However, while the green beans are a key component of that dish, the add-ins amp up the flavor and serve to disguise any issues with the actual cook of the vegetables. Green beans on their own aren't always as popular a side because it can be tough to cook them to perfection — often, you'll end up with a limp end result that isn't exactly the most appetizing.
Stabilized Whipped Cream Recipe
If you've ever tried to top a cupcake with a swirl of whipped cream, only to have the whipped cream lose its shape and turn into something more akin to a puddle, then you're in need of this recipe for stabilized whipped cream. "Stabilized whipped cream is made with a combination of heavy cream and additional cornstarch," explains recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. "This results in a cream that is less likely to deflate." So instead of being left with "puddles" of whipped cream on top of your homemade pies, puddings, or cookies, you get to enjoy the bakery-style swirls of airy sweetness that look as good as they taste.
Simple Tuna Salad Sandwich Recipe
We'll set the scene for you: You're 10 years old and just spent your Saturday morning playing outside with your neighborhood friends. You come inside and your mom has served up your favorite lunch: classic tuna salad sandwiches along with some apple slices and potato chips. Does life get any better than this?
Classic Red Eye Gravy Recipe
You've heard of a red eye flight, but how about red eye gravy? This southern breakfast classic is a simple way to give your biscuits a little extra flavor and a little extra jolt, and thanks to this simple red eye gravy recipe from food blogger and recipe developer Erin Johnson, you too can enjoy this simple and delicious gravy with your ham and biscuits or your breakfast food of choice. "This is so simple it's barely a recipe, and uses the coffee you're probably going to be drinking at breakfast anyway," Johnson says.
Buffalo Wild Wings' New Offering Is Serving Up Double The Sauce, Literally
Football fans who are heading to Buffalo Wild Wings to catch some games this season will have some new options. Last month the chicken chain launched a new menu item dubbed the Boneless Bar Pizza. According to Inspire Stories, the new B-Dubs chicken-pizza hybrid is available in buffalo or honey BBQ for dine-in customers. Now, just in time for the 2022 NFL season (via NFL), Buffalo Wild Wings has teamed up with a rookie to give customers an extra sauce play to choose from.
How Long Does Raw Meat Last In The Fridge?
Expiration dates, "best by" dates, "sell by" dates ... there are many kinds of labels on the products we buy, telling us when we should use something. But are they right? Sometimes, there are different sets of dates on one product, and the struggle is particularly real when it comes to timing meat purchases and use. Because meats are raw, highly perishable, and expensive, the stakes are high when it comes to determining meat freshness. The "ick" factor is also very real with meat products, too (hello, fear of pink slime). Sailing the strait between food safety and food waste can seem especially hard to manage, especially when just getting around to buying groceries can be a challenge for many over-scheduled Americans (per Food Safety and Healthline).
National Cheese Pizza Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Pizza. Just the word is enough to make your mouth water. Whether you enjoy yours with onion and pepperoni or with more unique toppings, if you are a true pizza fan then you probably know today is National Cheese Pizza Day, specifically honoring the OG version of pizza. Of course, so many of our favorite foods and beverages have a "National Day." A few fan favorites include National Taco Day, which is coming up in October, and National Ice Cream Day, which lands in July.
Reddit Is Divided Over Cracker Barrel's Chicken And Dumplings
There are so many decadent dishes that come to mind when imagining Southern food staples: fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, pecan pie, cornbread, barbecue, and so on. While these are all delicious tastes that we have long associated with the Southern region of the United States, there's one dish you may sometimes overlook: chicken and dumplings. For those unaware of what chicken and dumplings are, it's basically shredded or chopped chicken in a cream-like sauce similar to gravy and served alongside thick hunks of biscuit-like dough. A dish born either from the hardscrabble years of the Great Depression or during the American Civil War (via Southern Kitchen) or perhaps having roots in the culture of early 19th-century German immigrants (via Wide Open Eats) chicken and dumplings is known to be a hearty and filling comfort food for many families. And who better to serve food that brings to mind comfort and family than Cracker Barrel?
The Easy Hack For Grating Parmesan Cheese
Few kitchen gadgets are more daunting than your cheese grater. Yes, it looks simple enough to operate: Drag the surface of the cheese against the device's teeth and — voila — it's beautifully grated. There is one caveat, however. That previous sentence (and the act of grating cheese) both involve the word "teeth" and, if truth be known, no one enjoys using an instrument that has teeth. If you've ever lost a hefty chunk of your epidermis while converting a block of cheese into manageable shreds, you are far from alone. The grater is, after all, a dangerous device. In fact, in 2015 a man was charged with assault after attacking a woman with a cheese grater (via The Hamilton Spectator).
What's Really In Dollar Tree's Imitation Parmesan Topping?
Dollar Tree is known for offering a majority of its items at reasonably low prices, and even with its items' base prices jumping up to $1.25 now instead of $1 (via MarketWatch), you can still find some nice products for a pretty great deal. Among the items you should buy from Dollar Tree, you will find party supplies, greeting cards, socks, vases, and hair accessories, to name a few. However, not all of their products are a good bargain or even good quality.
Garlicky Grilled Zucchini Recipe
Zucchini may not be everyone's favorite vegetable, but there are ways to make it pretty palatable. Zucchini bread is everyone's standby when they find themselves "blessed" with a gift of this overabundant vegetable, but recipe developer Jennine Bryant suggests grilling it, instead. She says that this grilled zucchini dish is "fresh and full of flavor," adding that the garlic she uses "perfectly complement[s] the sweetness of the grilled zucchini." The way she likes to apply this seasoning is to rub a cut clove over the zucchini, telling us this technique "really impart[s] the flavor of the garlic."
