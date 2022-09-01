Read full article on original website
Anthony Sweeney
4d ago
does anyone else realize how much money we're wasting on the ballot machines. most have to be hand counted anyway, were giving millions away to non American companies, spending millions on investigation, reporting, and legislation 🙄🙄 just pay people to count the ballot, manufacture type, 3 reviews best 2 outta 3 confirm or deny. then we can arrest people who commit fraud rather than trying to explain the intricacy of Java script while throwing millions in a garbage fire.
Maria Morales
3d ago
Everything is going wrong with this country, nothing works right anymore. So sad. Used to be the best country in the world.
Mark h
3d ago
felonies. this deserves some jail time for some ballot handlers. this is the same as any Jan 6 violatins. Should be harsher punishment for this.
