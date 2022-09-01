ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kids pulled from water at Grant Park

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Brian Kramp is in Franklin getting a preview of the St. James Rummage Sale, taking place September 8-11. Everything is priced to sell!
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church

Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

At least 4 Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 2 shot downtown Monday

Milwaukee shootings left four people hurt on Sunday (a road rage shooting at 48th and Villard, a shooting at 12th and Atkinson, a shooting at 5th and Hadley and a shooting at an unknown location). Another two people were hurt in a shooting downtown early Monday near MLK and State.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary

MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
City
Hartford, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UWM 'volunteers' for dining halls sought, staff email shows

MILWAUKEE - For the first time in 25 years, there's a new dining program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Students can eat any time and as many times as they'd like across the three dining halls. There's just one problem. The school doesn't have enough employees. On Friday, Sept. 2,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Madison Haugen

She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed. Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot.
SPARTA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting; 2 victims showed up at hospitals with injuries

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say two people were wounded following a shooting on 36th Avenue just north of 50th Street Saturday evening, Sept. 3. Officials say officers responded to the area just after 5 p.m. Saturday. While investigating the area, police spoke with multiple groups with little to no cooperation.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old wounded near 47th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded near 47th and Hampton in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 2. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting; accused killer dead after chase

MILWAUKEE - A man wanted in connection with a Milwaukee homicide is dead after a police shooting downtown late Friday, Sept. 2. The man, shot and killed by police in Milwaukee's downtown bar district following a lengthy high-speed chase around the city, is 47-year-old homicide suspect Ernest Blakney, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Junior golfer trying to put Brookfield East on the map

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed. Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot. "Everyone in my family, all of my siblings have...
SPARTA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Labor Day in Milwaukee: History behind the holiday

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee had Labor Day celebrations on Monday, Sept. 5. But do you know the history behind the holiday?. Downtown Milwaukee was full of workers on Monday celebrating the holiday. "We have families to feed, so this is an important day to me," said Kanisha Thomas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gary D'Amato remembers Herb Kohler, ‘a huge friend of golf’

KOHLER, Wis. - Herb Kohler revolutionized the Kohler Company, transforming the way bathrooms and homes looked since the 1970s, but his greatest legacy may be his efforts to introduce Wisconsin to a greater audience. He did so through golf. Kohler passed away on Sept. 3 at the age of 83.
KOHLER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect identified

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police say they have identified a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store without paying for them.
BROOKFIELD, WI

