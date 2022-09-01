Big visitor crowds and spending expected over Labor Day weekend on the heels of a lucrative Car Week.

Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Thousands flock to Central Coast beaches to escape the extreme heat
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Thousands of people took to the Santa Cruz Main Beach Sunday to beat the heat and enjoy the cool water. Many visitors come from the Bay Area as well as the Central Valley. "I’m originally from Tracy. It's really hot out there. It's 107 I...
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market closes beachfront location as search continues for new venue
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Labor Day was the last day Phil's Fish Market and Eatery served its popular seafood at its beachfront location in Moss Landing. After more than 20 years, the business is leaving its location on Sandholdt Road after the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. MBARI plans to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research facility at the site.
salinasvalleytribune.com
New lavender farm and wellness brand opens in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — Lavender Creek Co., a lavender farm and wellness brand that enhances everyday life with lavender’s healthful properties, has launched its first products on Amazon and has more than 4,000 young lavender plants blooming on Carmel Valley Road in the Arroyo Seco area of Greenfield. The co-founders,...
Slumping slope above South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing
MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- In the Santa Clara County town of Morgan Hill, some residents living beside Anderson Reservoir are being told their homes must be demolished. The local water agency is offering to buy them out but, so far, no one thinks the prices are fair.Trevor Holler is well aware that the ground is moving under the home he shares with his father. One look at his driveway will tell you that. It is fractured into six-foot-wide slabs; some have been tilted up about six inches."When you start noticing half-inch cracks turn into two-inch cracks turn into six-inch cracks...
KSBW.com
Sears and other vacant businesses could become housing under new bills
SALINAS, Calif. — Two new housing bills are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. If passed, both would expedite the process for developers to build housing on commercially zoned land. "Frankly, in any housing development, the amount of time that passes in creating a project costs money. So every delay...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Reef Dog Deli
September 2, 2022 – There are certain signs you’re in for a good sandwich at Reef Dog Deli in Capitola. One sits right there in front of the shop. “5 Reasons to Eat Here,” it reads, and proceeds to tick off “1. We are family friendly; 2. We are serious about food made from scratch; 3. Nationally acclaimed sandwiches; 4. House-smoked meats; 5. Bottom line: We’re kick ass!”
Monterey County Fair is back in full swing
MONTEREY, Calif . (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Fair is in full swing!! Everything from rides, booths, food vendors and more are there to choose from. The fair not only provides entertainment but also gives back to the community. People like Janessa Correa are looking to contribute. “It feels good because like..we help our seniors,” Correa The post Monterey County Fair is back in full swing appeared first on KION546.
seemonterey.com
10 Late-Night Restaurants in Downtown Monterey
When you're in Monterey County for a meeting or conference, your days are packed to the brim often with no room to eat, so it's good to know that after the day's meetings end, you have plenty of late-night dining options to choose from all within walking distance from the Monterey Conference Center and downtown Monterey hotels. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to host a formal group dinner party, here are some great late-night options.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Manufacturing Quality Administrator at Larkin Precision Machining. Accounting Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Senior Public Health Investigatorr at The County of Santa Cruz. Branch Manager at Santa Cruz...
benitolink.com
SBC Office of Emergency Services advises of continued excessive heat
Information provided by County of San Benito Office of Emergency Services. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning beginning Friday, September 2, 2022, through Tuesday, September 6, 2022. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when there is a prolonged period of hot temperatures and limited overnight cooling will occur.
kingcityrustler.com
Sun Street Transfer Station prepares to close next week
SALINAS VALLEY — After 17 years in operation, the Sun Street Transfer Station in Salinas will officially and permanently close on Sept. 10, announced officials from Salinas Valley Recycles (SVR). The City of Salinas had requested closure of the Sun Street Transfer Station, located at 139 Sun St., in...
KSBW.com
Prunedale horse thought to be stolen is found alive in mudhole
SALINAS, Calif. — A horse that went missing in Prunedale was found Friday, nearly two weeks after it was reported stolen. The horse's owner, Jennifer Moore-Gardoni, discovered her horse missing on the morning of Aug. 18. The Monterey County Sheriff's Department got involved and it was being investigated as a stolen horse.
Toxic algae found on south shore of lake San Antonio
(BCN) — Monterey County officials have posted danger signs at beaches on the south shore of Lake San Antonio after tests of the water found toxic blue-green algae. Samples collected last week by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board at two locations in anticipation of the upcoming Labor Day weekend found cyanotoxins, which […]
benitolink.com
Hollister’s Ladd Lane squiggly lines get low marks from area residents
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. News consumers may already know about the “wonky” Ladd Lane by the media attention it received after the recent go-kart racing event put on by the city of Hollister on July 30. Despite the enthusiasm expressed by Mayor Ignacio Velasquez, residents who live on or near Ladd Lane are leaning on the side of changing the road back to the original design.
Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning. Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD. Firefighters packed up and The post Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge”
The California Highway Patrol has the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp shut down at Crazy Horse Canyon Road because of a "person on a ledge." The post CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge” appeared first on KION546.
carmelmagazine.com
Healing With Horses in Carmel Valley
Scholars have long disputed at what point in history humans domesticated the horse. One theory holds that these majestic animals were first bred and trained for use as transportation in Eurasia around 2200 B.C. Although technology has largely sidelined the use of several species of Equus ferus caballus as beasts of burden, in recent years, psychologists have learned that horses have a remarkable ability to connect with humans on an emotional level. One Carmel Valley therapist, Jennifer Fenton, LMFT, recognized that facility and founded the Equine Healing Collaborative (EHC), a nonprofit organization that connects clients with therapists and equines, forming symbiotic relationships that benefit both human and horse.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister FFA finds success at Monterey County Fair
Hollister FFA members proudly representing their chapter at the Monterey County Fair. Photo courtesy of Chelsi Soares. The Hollister chapter of the National FFA Organization was well represented last week at the Monterey County Fair by 14 students who exhibited livestock animals in the market, breeding and showmanship classes. The Monterey County Fair, open to the general public Sept. 1-5, hosted its livestock show and related events Aug. 24-28. Through the livestock show, students had the opportunity to exhibit and compete with their livestock animals, an endeavor many Hollister FFA members excelled in.
