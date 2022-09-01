Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Britney Spears Sends Message to Her Children After Son Jayden Speaks Out About Their Relationship
Watch: Britney Spears Leaves Instagram After "Hold Me Closer" Release. Britney Spears has returned to Instagram with a message. Nearly a week after deleting her profile from the social media platform, the "Hold Me Closer" singer is back with a note penned to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 (whose dad is her ex Kevin Federline). Britney's message to her children comes hours after Daily Mail released a written excerpt from an upcoming documentary done with her sons, along with their dad and his wife, Victoria.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Camila Morrone Steps Out for Malibu Shopping Trip After Leonardo DiCaprio Split
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. Camila Morrone is ready for the next chapter in her life. Just a day after sources told E! News that the model, 25, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, had called it quits, Camila was spotted in new photographs shopping in Malibu and browsing apartments with a friend in Beverly Hills. In the Aug. 31 pics, Camila is seen wearing a black sundress, ballet flats and a black tote.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Step Out in Rare Outing in Los Angeles
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4) Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are 9021-out and about. The pair were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Calabasas, Calif. on Sept. 1, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their pizza outing, Tori sported a sundress and heels while Dean rocked jean shorts and a band on that finger.
Abby De La Rosa Reveals Nick Cannon Bought New Home For Her and Their Sons
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Abby De La Rosa is celebrating the start of something new. In an Instagram Reel posted Sept. 1, the 31-year-old revealed that Nick Cannon, recently bought her and their 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion a brand-new home. "Here's to beautiful...
Charlbi Dean’s Brother Shares Insight on His Sister’s Sudden Passing
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Charlbi Dean's family is clearing up allegations surrounding the actress' sudden death. The late Black Lightning actress' brother, Alex Jacobs, shut down rumors that surfaced on social media that his sister's death was linked to the COVID-19 vaccines. "That is completely...
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Will Leave You Speechless After Sharing a Possible Name for Baby No. 3
Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney may need to taste tequila with his growing family. Earlier this summer, the Dan + Shay member and his wife Hannah Love Mooney announced they are expecting their third baby boy in early 2023. Now, the country singer is sharing his thoughts on being outnumbered in his house filled with sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2.
See Zendaya Celebrate Her Birthday With Tom Holland, Hunter Schafer and More
Watch: Every Time Zendaya Has Broken the Fashion Internet. Zendaya had a euphoric 26th birthday celebration. The Dune actress spent her birthday alongside her crew, including boyfriend Tom Holland, Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and her mom Claire Stoermer. Zendaya looked radiant as she took to New York City streets for...
Jane Fonda Shares Her Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis
Watch: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on Working Together Again. Jane Fonda has received a new cancer diagnosis. The Grace and Frankie star shared on Sept. 2 that she is battling non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and is going through chemotherapy treatments. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so...
Willow Smith Reflects on "Radical" Decision to Shave Her Head
Watch: Willow Smith Addresses Backlash to Dad Will Smith's Oscars Slap. Willow Smith is being a transparent soul about her relationship with her hair. The 21-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had her breakout career moment in 2010 with the release of her song "Whip My Hair." At the time of the single's release, then 9-year-old Willow had long braids, encapsulating her song's theme. Only a couple years later, however, the singer decided to shave her hair.
Celebs React to Serena Williams' U.S. Open Loss
Watch: Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis. Celebs are rallying around Serena Williams after she played and lost what is likely her final pro tennis match of her career. On Sept. 2, the athlete, considered the greatest female tennis star of all time, exited the 2022 U.S. Open Sept. 2...
Kelsea Ballerini Holds Back the Tears in the Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans. Kelsea Ballerini is just doing her best to push forward. A week after sharing she and husband Morgan Evans are divorcing, the "Yeah Boy" singer shared an emotional video to TikTok of her tearing up in the bathtub, captioning the Sept. 4 clip, "a complex time." In the 47-second clip, Kelsea can be seen with her mascara slightly smudged singing along to the viral TikTok song "Complex" by Katie Gregson-MacLeod.
RHOA: Looking Back at Marlo Hampton's First Season as a Peach Holder
Watch: Marlo Hampton Gushes Over FINALLY Getting Her Peach. Marlo Hampton's first season as a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming to a close. Though the fashionista has appeared on the Bravo series in some capacity for eight of the last 10 seasons, RHOA's latest iteration gave fans the opportunity to get to know Marlo outside of her friendships with the Housewives. Viewers watched as Marlo opened up about her parenting journey after taking in her two nephews—including the hardships that came with the decision—as well as the work she does with her charity, Glam It Up.
Lily Anne Harrison Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Peter Facinelli
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison are over the (new) moon. Why? Because the Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, have welcomed a baby. Peter announced the news by posting a picture of the newborn's hand wrapped around his finger to Instagram Sept. 5.
See Ciara, Russell Wilson and Other Stars Who Cheered on Serena Williams at U.S. Open
Cheer on the GOAT and make it a date night. On Sept. 2, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were spotted at the U.S. Open, sitting in participant Serena Williams' box in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Along with other fans, including a slew of fellow celebs, the couple cheered on the tennis star as she faced off against Ajla Tomljanovic. Ultimately, Serena lost the third-round match, which is likely the final one of her career.
Camila Morrone Is All Smiles at Kaia Gerber's Birthday Party Following Leonardo DiCaprio Split
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. Camila Morrone isn't letting a little heartbreak stop her from having fun. Less than a week after news of her break up with Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines, the model was spotted enjoying a fun night out with pal Kaia Gerber, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Sept 3.
Christina Haack and Husband Josh Hall Celebrate Hawaiian Wedding: Relive Their Love Story
Watch: Christina Haack & Heather Rae Young Reunite After Sideline Drama. But this time, the HGTV star enjoyed a romantic wedding ceremony in Hawaii with husband Joshua Hall, which comes five months after the couple privately tied the knot. "Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," the...
