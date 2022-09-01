ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
stevenspoint.news

City receives grant for Plover River Crossing Trail

STEVENS POINT – The City of Stevens Point and the Friends of the Plover River Crossing Trail recently announced that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Stevens Point with a $1.47 million grant to be used for the Plover River Crossing trail. The grant award...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash

A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

One killed in Marathon County crash

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plover, WI
Government
County
Portage County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Portage County, WI
Government
City
Plover, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Portage County, WI
Traffic
Fox11online.com

Appleton firefighters respond to 2 separate fires within hours

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Fire Department responded to two separate fires Monday afternoon. The first fire was called in by a passer-by around 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of S. Chain Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found the only person in the home unconscious. Smoke from unattended food,...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Message Boards#Construction Maintenance#Dot
nbc15.com

Semi strikes cow on I-94 near Tomah, flips over into median

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies, including Wisconsin State Troopers and Monroe County Sheriff Deputies, responded to a vehicle accident near Tomah that occurred late Saturday night after a semi-tractor trailer struck a cow on I-94 going eastbound. According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway...
TOMAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
947jackfm.com

No Charges, Citations in Deadly Car vs Bicycle Crash

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police say they have not issued any citations or made an arrest in connection with Thursday’s deadly crash near 10th and Forest. Officers say a 48-year-old Wausau resident was driving north on 10th Street when they approached the Forest Street intersection. The 12-year-old child was riding their bike along Forest on the north sidewalk.
WAUSAU, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Wood County drug bust

PORT EDWARDS — Four known Wood County drug dealers are off the streets, following their arrests. Police departments from Port Edwards, Nekoosa and Grand Rapids joined the Wood County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 2 in executing a search at a residence in the village of Port Edwards. According to...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead

Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead

NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

UPDATE: One dead in head-on crash in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- UPDATE: One person is dead after a head-on crash in Menominee County. Menominee Tribal Police say an officer witnessed the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 47, just south of the Village of Neopit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. All other...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: 12-year old bicyclist dead in Wausau crash

A 12-year old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wausau’s east side. The Wausau Police Department shared a post about the crash to Facebook. No names have been released. The social media post is as follows:. Wausau Police are investigating a traffic crash between a...
WAUSAU, WI
visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy