stevenspoint.news
City receives grant for Plover River Crossing Trail
STEVENS POINT – The City of Stevens Point and the Friends of the Plover River Crossing Trail recently announced that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Stevens Point with a $1.47 million grant to be used for the Plover River Crossing trail. The grant award...
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WSAW
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
spmetrowire.com
City wins TAP grant for Plover River Crossing
The City of Stevens Point has been awarded a $1.47 million grant for a new bike spur. Mayor Mike Wiza announced the award last...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: UWO workers plan march; West may get artificial turf; Supervisors to reconsider rejected grant
Welcome to the Sept. 5 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 33rd issue of 2022. Commercial development proposed for south side of Oshkosh Avenue. Generac moves to address storage violations. West eyes artificial turf.
WJFW-TV
One man dies after a one-vehicle crash in Marathon Co. Sunday evening
MOSINEE (WJFW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man has died after a one-vehicle crash in Marathon Co. Sunday evening. The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on WIS 153 and County Rd. J in Mosinee. A Ford F250 was traveling north on WIS 153 when it lost control and crashed into a...
UPDATE: Fiery crash reported east of Wausau, reports of explosions hamper rescue efforts
A medical helicopter paged to the scene of a crash east of Wausau in which a man is reportedly trapped inside a burning vehicle has been called off, according to emergency reports. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. J. Deputies on scene...
Fox11online.com
Appleton firefighters respond to 2 separate fires within hours
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Fire Department responded to two separate fires Monday afternoon. The first fire was called in by a passer-by around 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of S. Chain Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found the only person in the home unconscious. Smoke from unattended food,...
nbc15.com
Semi strikes cow on I-94 near Tomah, flips over into median
TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies, including Wisconsin State Troopers and Monroe County Sheriff Deputies, responded to a vehicle accident near Tomah that occurred late Saturday night after a semi-tractor trailer struck a cow on I-94 going eastbound. According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested for 6th OWI after being stopped for excessive speed on I-90
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled him over for excessive speeding on Interstate 90 in Monroe County Sunday. 51-year-old Kurt Boylen of Warrens was arrested after being pulled over for speeding by the State...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
nbc15.com
34-year-old man’s body found in the Wisconsin River after two days of search
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office announced a 34-year-old man’s body was recovered in the Wisconsin River Monday after multiple agencies received a call about him going under the water Sunday afternoon. Officials say they Adams County received the call just...
947jackfm.com
No Charges, Citations in Deadly Car vs Bicycle Crash
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police say they have not issued any citations or made an arrest in connection with Thursday’s deadly crash near 10th and Forest. Officers say a 48-year-old Wausau resident was driving north on 10th Street when they approached the Forest Street intersection. The 12-year-old child was riding their bike along Forest on the north sidewalk.
hubcitytimes.com
Wood County drug bust
PORT EDWARDS — Four known Wood County drug dealers are off the streets, following their arrests. Police departments from Port Edwards, Nekoosa and Grand Rapids joined the Wood County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 2 in executing a search at a residence in the village of Port Edwards. According to...
Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead
Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
Fox11online.com
UPDATE: One dead in head-on crash in Menominee County
MENOMINEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- UPDATE: One person is dead after a head-on crash in Menominee County. Menominee Tribal Police say an officer witnessed the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 47, just south of the Village of Neopit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. All other...
JUST IN: 12-year old bicyclist dead in Wausau crash
A 12-year old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wausau’s east side. The Wausau Police Department shared a post about the crash to Facebook. No names have been released. The social media post is as follows:. Wausau Police are investigating a traffic crash between a...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
