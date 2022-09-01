Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Spokane council president, police chief, spar over civil asset forfeiture spending
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs wants to divert revenue from the sale of properties seized in suspected drug crimes from developing cases against traffickers to supporting at-risk youth by expanding intervention programs. However, Police Chief Craig Meidl doubts Washington’s civil asset forfeiture law allows...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams was aboard plane that crashed in Puget Sound
The civil rights activist who founded a community center and Black newspaper in Spokane was aboard the plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in the Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Sandy Williams, the force behind the Carl Maxey Center in East Central Spokane and the publisher of the Black Lens, was a passenger on the plane, said Rick Williams, Sandy Williams' brother. The Coast Guard determined Monday morning that no one could have survived the crash.
KHQ Right Now
The Jonah Project works to end human trafficking in the Inland Northwest
The Jonah Project works to end human trafficking in the Inland Northwest. According to the Polaris Project, 25 million people are trafficked world-wide. The Jonah Project said Spokane has become a part of a human trafficking network that includes several cities across the Northwest.
Washington Examiner
Washington councilor wants to talk about $24.3M expenditure on homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart doesn’t believe 30 days to come up with a plan to move more than 600 people out of a homeless camp on state land was enough time to address the concerns of residents and government leaders alike. He has...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
KHQ Right Now
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
KHQ Right Now
Additional air support called into Seven Bays Fire, area closures and evacuations remain in place
DAVNEPORT, Wash. - The Seven Bays Fire northwest of Davenport ignited Sunday night around 8:30, and crews remain on-scene to try and contain it today. A Type 3 management team from the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) assumed command of the fire on Sept. 5. Some crews have been redirected to Reinbold Rd. to reinforce lines in that location this afternoon.
Pig Out in the Park breaks record attendance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is a six-day event filled with people, food and entertainment. Bill Burke is the event organizer. He says after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, he didn't know what to expect this year. "I was sold out of food booths...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Boyles busy at Triple B Guns
COEUR d’ALENE — Three Boyles were busy on Friday morning at Triple B Guns. Owners Marcus and Kinsey Boyle were behind counters chatting with customers, while son Logan Boyle was doing the same. Their 12-year-old Papillon, Sarg, was on shop patrol. Rising calls for gun control hasn’t led...
Girlfriend of man shot and killed by Spokane police in Hillyard speaks out
SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened. The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley. Sarah says she...
Green Bluff’s local peach orchard sees a large traffic over Labor Day weekend
GREEN BLUFF, Wash.– As millions of people travel during this labor day weekend, some people are coming to Spokane for the peach season. Green Bluff’s U-Pick peaches event has returned this year. However, the season kicked off late compared to the last year’s. “We had a very long drawn-out cold wet spring. What that did is extend our bloom cycle...
KHQ Right Now
'But this... amazing': It's the final day of Pig Out in the Park
After a two-year hiatus, today is the final day of Pig Out in the Park. KHQ spoke to Helle, Abby and Hayden who are Mt. Spokane High School students who loved the corn they got! Helle, a Norwegian exchange student, gave it a 10/10 rating.
Habitat for Humanity takes on a new form of building in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeownership is still the largest wealth factor for the middle class of our community, and it’s tougher now than ever before for many families to find an affordable home. Habitat for Humanity Spokane is at it again with a new project in the East Central neighborhood, and this one is unlike what we’ve seen them do before....
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Symphony reschedules free concert
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony will performer it's free Labor Day Weekend concert at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, after poor air quality forced organizers to cancel it on Saturday. The symphony's concert at Comstock Park is still scheduled to take place...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley Police Department searching for developmentally delayed adult
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for help finding a developmentally disabled 64-year-old man. He's described as being white, 160 pounds and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans while carrying a red jacket. He was last seen around 8 p.m. around East 16th Avenue and...
Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
