Spokane, WA

Washington Examiner

Spokane council president, police chief, spar over civil asset forfeiture spending

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs wants to divert revenue from the sale of properties seized in suspected drug crimes from developing cases against traffickers to supporting at-risk youth by expanding intervention programs. However, Police Chief Craig Meidl doubts Washington’s civil asset forfeiture law allows...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams was aboard plane that crashed in Puget Sound

The civil rights activist who founded a community center and Black newspaper in Spokane was aboard the plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in the Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Sandy Williams, the force behind the Carl Maxey Center in East Central Spokane and the publisher of the Black Lens, was a passenger on the plane, said Rick Williams, Sandy Williams' brother. The Coast Guard determined Monday morning that no one could have survived the crash.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion

COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained

CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
CUSICK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Additional air support called into Seven Bays Fire, area closures and evacuations remain in place

DAVNEPORT, Wash. - The Seven Bays Fire northwest of Davenport ignited Sunday night around 8:30, and crews remain on-scene to try and contain it today. A Type 3 management team from the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) assumed command of the fire on Sept. 5. Some crews have been redirected to Reinbold Rd. to reinforce lines in that location this afternoon.
DAVENPORT, WA
KREM2

Pig Out in the Park breaks record attendance

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is a six-day event filled with people, food and entertainment. Bill Burke is the event organizer. He says after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, he didn't know what to expect this year. "I was sold out of food booths...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boyles busy at Triple B Guns

COEUR d’ALENE — Three Boyles were busy on Friday morning at Triple B Guns. Owners Marcus and Kinsey Boyle were behind counters chatting with customers, while son Logan Boyle was doing the same. Their 12-year-old Papillon, Sarg, was on shop patrol. Rising calls for gun control hasn’t led...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Symphony reschedules free concert

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony will performer it's free Labor Day Weekend concert at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, after poor air quality forced organizers to cancel it on Saturday. The symphony's concert at Comstock Park is still scheduled to take place...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
SPOKANE, WA

