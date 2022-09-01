Read full article on original website
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
The Santa Clauses: An Updated Cast List For The Disney+ Series, Including Tim Allen And David Krumholtz
Disney+'s The Santa Clauses series brings back Tim Allen as Old Saint Nick, with some old and new faces joining the beloved holiday franchise.
Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance To Produce New Film With MTV Entertainment Studios
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett have renewed their overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios and have their first project on the way. According to Deadline, the duo is set to produce Heist 88 under the agreement through their company, Bassett Vance Production. Heist 88 will star Vance with direction by Menhaj Huda and screenwriting by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran. The movie’s production team is currently schooting in Chicago. The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor plays Jeremy Horne, a criminal who’s about to be sent to jail in 1988 but attempts to complete one more heist before his sentence. Horne recruits four bank employees...
‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The White Lotus’ Top Emmy Craft Awards: 6 Things We Learned
Netflix’s horror blockbuster ”Stranger Things” and HBO’s black comedy/whodunit “The White Lotus” led the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend with five awards apiece. “Euphoria,” the gritty teen phenom, followed right behind with four prizes, while Netflix’s global sensation, “Squid Game,” the Korean survival drama, captured three wins, as did HBO’s popular “Barry” comedy (for editing, sound editing, stunt coordination). However, the critically-acclaimed, mind-bending “Severance” (Apple TV+) managed only two wins. (“Euphoria” and “Squid Game” also each won a guest acting Emmy, which we’re not including in the above craft tabulation.) On the historical drama front, “The Great” (Hulu) finally broke through...
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Rachel Bilson Reveals What She Misses Most About Ex-Boyfriend Bill Hader: ‘His Big D—k’
TMI! Rachel Bilson didn’t hold back about her relationship with Bill Hader — revealing the part of his anatomy she had a hard time leaving behind. “When you and Bill broke up what did you miss the most?” Bilson’s guest, Tommy Dorfman, asked during the Monday, August 15, episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast.
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Reveals Emily Prentiss' New Look for Paramount+ Revival
Unit Chief Emily Prentiss is officially back to work at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). As filming gets underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Criminal Minds revival series, franchise veteran Paget Brewster on Monday gave fans their first glimpse at her onscreen counterpart's new look, teasing that when Emily Prentiss returns to the screen, she will be "sassier, no filters."
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’
Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Camila Morrone Steps Out for Malibu Shopping Trip After Leonardo DiCaprio Split
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. Camila Morrone is ready for the next chapter in her life. Just a day after sources told E! News that the model, 25, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, had called it quits, Camila was spotted in new photographs shopping in Malibu and browsing apartments with a friend in Beverly Hills. In the Aug. 31 pics, Camila is seen wearing a black sundress, ballet flats and a black tote.
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Marry in Wedding That Honors Fast & Furious and Paul Walker
Watch: Jordana Brewster Reveals She Had a Crush on Paul Walker. Jordana Brewster is married again and her wedding to Mason Morfit will get your heart racing. The two have wed after a year-long engagement, her rep confirmed to E! News. On Sept. 3, the couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif. in a ceremony that paid tribute to Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious film series, which made the actress internationally famous, as well as to her late co-star, Paul Walker.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Returns for Season 3: Cast Details, Premiere Date and More
Single and ready to mingle. TLC announced the return of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life and season 3 is shaping up to be the most dramatic yet. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the upcoming season. What Is ‘90 Day: The...
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney lands next lead movie role
Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney has been cast in an adaptation of novel The Registration. Deadline has reported that the actress will be starring in and co-producing alongside The Purge franchise producer Brad Fuller, from a script from The Night House writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
House of the Dragon: Matt Smith Just Gave a Standout Performance With Barely Any Lines
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. (Warning: the below has spoilers from House of the Dragon.) We bend the knee to Matt Smith. The actor, who plays the arrogant Prince Daemon, just gave a tour de force performance in the Sept. 4 episode of House of the Dragon—and he had barely any lines.
