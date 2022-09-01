Read full article on original website
Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, reveals pricing
In a nutshell: Microsoft has officially confirmed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, which allows one membership to be shared across five accounts. The plan has been launched in Ireland and Colombia at a reasonable price of around $11.20 per month. Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family...
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
Wine 7.16 improves Windows games compatibility on Linux
In a nutshell: The Wine community has released a new version of the eponymous software, an essential for gamers using a Linux-based OS as well as for the Steam Deck console from Valve. Wine 7.16 includes a lot of fixes for gaming related bugs and other issues, improving compatibility with software (and not just games) designed to run on Windows.
Some Dell XPS 13 Plus laptops have an adhesive problem, the screen might fall off
TL;DR: Dell recently released XPS 13 Plus laptop came showing off impressive specs including an NVMe SSD and an OLED display, alongside a less desirable function row of keys using capacitive touch. However, that may be a minor annoyance as early adopters of the new laptop have discovered that their displays have been becoming dislodged from the chassis and falling out of place, sometimes resulting in a dead display.
To Fold or Not to Fold: Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available. It might be an iterative update over the Z Fold 3, but Samsung's latest device has been hailed as the best foldable released to date. The handheld is, of course, very expensive, and those who've never used a folding smartphone before might worry about such an outlay on something they end up hating.
Twitter is testing an edit button but is putting it behind a paywall for now
A hot potato: Twitter has confirmed it is testing an Edit Tweet feature but not everyone will have access to it right away. Initially, Twitter is reserving the feature for paying Twitter Blue subscribers. Putting it behind a paywall - even if just for a short period for beta testing purposes - is no doubt going to rub some people the wrong way. While not an apples to apples comparison, imagine having to pay for the ability to edit a post in the web forum era.
Newly identified browser bug allows websites to overwrite clipboard content
What just happened? A browser vulnerability affecting Chrome, Firefox, and Safari was discovered following a recent Chrome software release. Google developers identified the clipboard-based attack, which allows malicious websites to overwrite a user's clipboard content when the user does nothing else but visit a compromised webpage. The vulnerability affects all Chromium-based browsers as well, but appears to be most prevalent in Chrome, where a user gesture used to copy content is currently reported as broken.
TechSpot
LG is adding an NFT platform to its smart TVs
What just happened? Despite public interest in NFTs waning and OpenSea transactions down 99% since May, LG is bringing non-fungible tokens to its smart televisions. Owners of LG TVs running webOS 5.0 or later will be able to access the LG Art Lab platform, allowing them to discover, buy, sell and trade the "high-quality artwork" directly from the televisions.
New US export rules prohibit Nvidia and AMD from selling high-end accelerators to China and Russia
What just happened? US officials have instructed Nvidia and AMD to stop selling their high-performance AI-focused GPUs to China and Russia without a license. In the case of team green, this is expected to impact the company's bottom line by up to $400 million. It could also prevent Nvidia from completing the development of its Hopper H100 products on schedule and supporting existing A100 GPU customers.
Amazon tries to stop The Rings of Power trolls with 3-day review delay
In context: Users posting reviews on Amazon Prime Video will have to wait 72 hours for them to appear as the company looks to combat the problem of review bombing. The policy was introduced on August 12 but has come under the spotlight recently following the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which has received a number of negative reviews over its diverse cast playing the roles of elves, dwarfs, and other Middle-earth races.
AMD Ryzen 7000's memory sweet spot will be DDR5-6000
What just happened? The optimal memory configuration for Zen 4 has been revealed on AMD's Discord server as Robert Hallock, AMD's Technical Marketing Manager, confirmed that Ryzen 7000's "sweet spot" will be DDR5-6000. AMD recently announced their Ryzen 7000 series, scheduled to be released on September 27. AMD CEO Lisa...
Disney is considering a Prime-like membership program to leverage its vast entertainment empire
What just happened? Disney is reportedly exploring the possibility of launching a membership program that would bring together multiple perks, not unlike what Amazon offers Prime subscribers. Sources familiar with the discussions told The Wall Street Journal that Disney is considering a membership for casual fans and customers that could encourage them to spend more on the variety of products and services it offers.
USB4 Version 2.0 standard delivers data rates up to 80 Gbps
Editor's take: Achieving 80 Gbps of bandwidth over copper cabling is an impressive feat, but passive cables capable of those speeds will be limited to under 1 meter. Meanwhile, the naming convention is as terrible as you'd expect for a USB specification, as less technically-inclined consumers might confuse it with USB 2.0, a standard released over two decades ago that tops out at 480 Mbps.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. More a costly proof-of-concept than a laptop you'd consider buying, Asus' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a step...
DOUGEFRESH
The Callisto Protocol director apologizes after appearing to glorify crunch culture
A hot potato: Crunch culture, the term used to describe the massive amount of (often mandatory) overtime worked by those in the video game industry, has long been a controversial subject that many consumers and employees rally against. So, when a CEO tweets a message that seemingly glorifies the practice, don't be surprised when it's quickly followed by an apology.
Sony's Xperia 5 IV is a compact phone with a 5,000mAh battery, microSD slot, and headphone jack
The big picture: Not long ago, people used the term 'phablet' when talking about phones with massive screens, but nowadays, most phones seem to fit in that category. Luckily for those who prefer something a bit more pocketable, Sony's Xperia 5 IV bucks the trend by having a narrower form factor that should be easier to use one-handed.
Imagination Technologies wants to get back into making desktop GPUs
In context: Over the past two decades, UK-based Imagination Technologies has been focusing on embedded mobile and automotive GPU hardware. Now it wants to take a second stab at high-performance desktop GPUs, just as Intel has done with Arc Alchemist. The two companies differ in their approach and resources but more competition in the GPU space is great news for consumers.
LG's bendable 42-inch OLED TV allows you to change its curvature using a remote control
In context: Prototype bendable TVs from LG aren't all that surprising. The brand even released a rollable television that can retract into its stand when not in use, although it costs six figures. It'll be interesting to see how popular its OLED Flex will be, considering that curved TVs are nearly extinct nowadays.
