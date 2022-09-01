Read full article on original website
Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of eight migrants trying to cross the U.S. Border from Mexico were found in the Rio Grande last week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents discovered their remains on Thursday while rescuing other migrants in the river. Border Patrol agents rescued 37 migrants...
City of Laredo installing fiber optic lines; could create travel troubles on the road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The installation of fiber optic lines could create some travel troubles for those who live in District Five. According to the Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez, the City of Laredo is installing fiber lines around town. Gutierrez says other areas have this type of equipment and pretty soon...
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
EPA to visit Laredo to address ethylene oxide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This month, the Environmental Protection Agency is set to visit the Laredo community for the first time since news broke about a toxic chemical in the air. On Sept. 15, the EPA will host a town hall to address the ethylene oxide being released from Midwest...
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is already creating some heavy flooding for those who live in south Webb County. According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning has been issued for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. Residents who live in Rio Bravo are already seeing some flooded...
More construction and closures coming to Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - More projects are coming to the Mines Road area which could lead to an even higher volume of traffic in the area. Councilmember for District 7 Vanessa Perez says while Mines Road is managed by TxDOT, she does the most she can to help her constituents.
NASA confirms launch of Artemis One is off the table
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a second scrubbed launch, NASA will not pursue a launch of Artemis One for the remainder of the launch period, which ends on Tuesday. Future launch periods, including those in September and October, depend on what the team decides next week, but this results in a minimum of delays consisting of at least several weeks.
Laredoans spend Labor Day fishing at the river
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some celebrate Labor Day grilling or chilling by the pool, over a do dozen people decided to spend it down by the river to reel in the catch of the day. A group of about 13 people decided to take advantage of the lovely Labor...
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of one man. The fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 4600 block of Acerra Lane. When fire crews arrived, they...
Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday. It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour. This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall. During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions,...
Life Pregnancy Center continues to offer services to parents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Life Pregnancy Center wants to make parents and soon-to-be parents aware of services available to them. Parents in need of supplies are encouraged to stop at the center for anything from formula to car seats. Women can get a pregnancy test, parenting classes, as...
City Council to discuss potential garbage collection rate increase
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo residents will have a chance to voice their concerns regarding a potential rate increase for garbage collection. On the agenda is a public hearing for a proposed rate increase in the collection fee of garbage. It’s being proposed to go from $18 to $20 a...
Sunnier Hotter Trend Begins Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above remains moist, a wind shift boundary aloft is helping to produce the rising air for scattered tall rain clouds to form. The upper level wind shift boundary will begin to exit our area after Tuesday, allowing drier air to filter in from the north on Wednesday. This will allow for more sunshine and higher temperatures Wednesday, and continuing through the weekend.
Webb County Sheriff’s Office offers Alternative Incarceration Program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A program to help prison inmates take part in productive activities is in full effect. The Alternative Incarceration Program is a project spearheaded by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office. It allows inmates to work for services that will give them credit hours for their sentences.
Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several people are taken to the hospital after a serious accident in central Laredo Sunday evening. The accident happened at the 4900 block of San Bernardo at around 6 p.m. The driver of a car allegedly drove into the dining area of a Popeye’s restaurant.
Cloudy Labor day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it is Monday if you had plans to celebrate Labor day outdoors don’t forget to take your umbrella with you. Showers will be isolated to scattered some spot will remain dry and a high of 84. Chances of rain continue for tomorrow with a...
Still a Chance for Scattered Showers Early Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The deepest layer of moist air will edge away to our southeast this week. The atmosphere above will still be moist enough for an upper level disturbance, and waves in the upper level wind flow to produce more widely scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. The trend will be to more peeks at the sun, and by mid and late week, enough sun for temperatures to rise into the 90′s.
