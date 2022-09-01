ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

SFGate

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat, officials warned Monday. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecast record levels of energy use that could exceed supply...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following. county, New London. * WHEN...Until 1145...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Mill Fire races through 4,000 acres of northern Calif., injuring several

California firefighters are battling a fast-moving fire that erupted early Friday afternoon about 230 miles north of Sacramento, injuring several people and prompting the mandatory evacuation of thousands of residents. The Mill Fire, which was burning completely uncontained as of 11:11 p.m. local time, has devastated 3,921 acres of land....
WEED, CA
SFGate

Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
CHICO, CA
SFGate

This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'

There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of central New York,. including the following counties, Broome, Chemung, Chenango and. Tioga. The heavy rainfall rates have ended but light to moderate rain will. likely continue...
BINGHAMTON, NY
SFGate

Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed

Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
WEED, CA
SFGate

Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA

