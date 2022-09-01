Read full article on original website
Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of eight migrants trying to cross the U.S. Border from Mexico were found in the Rio Grande last week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents discovered their remains on Thursday while rescuing other migrants in the river. Border Patrol agents rescued 37 migrants...
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
Life Pregnancy Center continues to offer services to parents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Life Pregnancy Center wants to make parents and soon-to-be parents aware of services available to them. Parents in need of supplies are encouraged to stop at the center for anything from formula to car seats. Women can get a pregnancy test, parenting classes, as...
Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday. It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour. This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall. During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions,...
Laredoans spend Labor Day fishing at the river
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some celebrate Labor Day grilling or chilling by the pool, over a do dozen people decided to spend it down by the river to reel in the catch of the day. A group of about 13 people decided to take advantage of the lovely Labor...
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
City of Laredo installing fiber optic lines; could create travel troubles on the road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The installation of fiber optic lines could create some travel troubles for those who live in District Five. According to the Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez, the City of Laredo is installing fiber lines around town. Gutierrez says other areas have this type of equipment and pretty soon...
NASA confirms launch of Artemis One is off the table
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a second scrubbed launch, NASA will not pursue a launch of Artemis One for the remainder of the launch period, which ends on Tuesday. Future launch periods, including those in September and October, depend on what the team decides next week, but this results in a minimum of delays consisting of at least several weeks.
City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194. Each tiny home is designed for one...
Cloudy Labor day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it is Monday if you had plans to celebrate Labor day outdoors don’t forget to take your umbrella with you. Showers will be isolated to scattered some spot will remain dry and a high of 84. Chances of rain continue for tomorrow with a...
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
Sunnier Hotter Trend Begins Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above remains moist, a wind shift boundary aloft is helping to produce the rising air for scattered tall rain clouds to form. The upper level wind shift boundary will begin to exit our area after Tuesday, allowing drier air to filter in from the north on Wednesday. This will allow for more sunshine and higher temperatures Wednesday, and continuing through the weekend.
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry. According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at...
Baby wipe cocaine bust Laredo’s largest drug seizure in 20 years
What should have been a shipment of baby wipes turned out to be a load of cocaine, the largest uncovered at a Laredo port of entry in two decades, border officials said.
EPA to visit Laredo to address ethylene oxide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This month, the Environmental Protection Agency is set to visit the Laredo community for the first time since news broke about a toxic chemical in the air. On Sept. 15, the EPA will host a town hall to address the ethylene oxide being released from Midwest...
Five-year-old shot and killed in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Mexican government is investigating the death of a five year old girl in Nuevo Laredo. Officials are investigating after she was killed during a confrontation between the Mexican Army and members of a criminal organization. The child, identified as Heidi Mariana Pérez was inside a...
Saturday marks four years since first alleged killing of Juan David Ortiz
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a story that shook the Laredo community four years ago; a Border Patrol agent who allegedly went on a killing spree, killing four women. This Saturday marks the four years since the death of Melissa Ramirez who was allegedly the first of four women killed by the hands of former agent Juan David Ortiz.
Border officials in Texas make largest cocaine bust in 20 years inside baby wipe shipment
Border protection officers in Texas discovered nearly $12 million worth of cocaine in a shipment labeled "baby wipes" last week, marking the agency’s largest bust of the drug in nearly two decades, officials said. The seizure happened Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo when a U.S. Customs and...
Still a Chance for Scattered Showers Early Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The deepest layer of moist air will edge away to our southeast this week. The atmosphere above will still be moist enough for an upper level disturbance, and waves in the upper level wind flow to produce more widely scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. The trend will be to more peeks at the sun, and by mid and late week, enough sun for temperatures to rise into the 90′s.
Drug bust: Officers seize $4.2 million in cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border
LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Officers at the U.S.-Mexico border say they busted another large cocaine shipment attempting to enter the country this week. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, field operation officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.
