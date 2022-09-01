ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

DEA issues new warning about fentanyl in rainbow colors

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10a8OY_0hejvBhH00

DEA issues new warning about fentanyl in rainbow colors 02:38

The Drug Enforcement Administration is issuing a new warning regarding fentanyl. Pills are on the streets that look like candy, but it is not. Fentanyl is being sold on the street in colors of the rainbow.

CBS

Keith Weis, the head of the Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, tells CBS News Colorado, "Rainbow fentanyl is a new way that drug trafficking organizations are producing packaging and introducing it into the community."

Fentanyl had been known as "the blues" or M30s. Now just as dangerous,  the pills look like candy.

The multi-colored pills were recently discovered in Grand Junction.

Weis noted, "It's the first, one of the first confirmed batches of rainbow fentanyl found in Colorado."

Authorities believe it is being marketed by drug cartels to lure young people to the drug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9wHr_0hejvBhH00
CBS

Just recently Jose Hernandez of Aurora, just 13 years old , died from an overdose of the drug the day after he began school.

Abisaid Hernandez, the boy's uncle expressed his grief following the death, "We would stay with them, change their diapers. they are like my little babies. it really really hurts to lose him. he had his life ahead of him. he had all these amazing ideas."

Flowers, a candle and a photo now serve as memorials to what was a vibrant life. The boy's uncle warns others to keep an eye on the children.

"Be with your kids, keep an eye on them, give them love, 'cause that's what they need."

What kids don't need are dangerous drugs now dressed up as sweets. The rainbow fentanyl is also being distributed in powder and chalk-like art blocks.

The Grand Junction Police Department and the Western Colorado Drug Task Force released this statement to CBS News Colorado: The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) and Western Colorado Drug Task Force (WCDTF) are advising the community of the existence of colorful "rainbow fentanyl" pills being distributed in Mesa County. "Rainbow fentanyl" is a new method used by drug cartels to attract children and teens to this highly addictive and potentially deadly drug. Approximately 60,000 fentanyl pills ("blues" and "rainbows") have been seized on the Western Slope in the last two weeks. The Mesa County Coroner's Office confirmed 12 deaths related to illicit fentanyl so far in 2022. This shows a rising trend in fentanyl deaths in Mesa County since 2019 when three related deaths were reported. The GJPD and WCDTF are working with our partners at School District 51 on educating staff, students, and families, and encourages parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of this drug.

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Cops Are Now Freaking Out About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’

The latest iteration of fentanyl scaremongering is about what authorities are calling “rainbow fentanyl.” They claim it’s newer, more potent, and targeting kids. Following the recent seizures of pink, green, yellow, and blue fentanyl—in blocks as well as pills—law enforcement officials including Customs and Border Protection and a California district attorney’s office have issued statements saying the drugs are meant to prey on children.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
Fox News

Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
TUCSON, AZ
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
960 The Ref

Blind rapper sentenced to prison after 247 pounds of meth, 42,000 fentanyl pills seized

SEATTLE — A legally blind rapper known as “Mac Wayne” was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal charges. Wayne Frisby, aka “Mac Wayne,” was sentenced to six years in prison with an additional four years of supervised release, as the judge noted “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved,” federal prosecutors said in a news release announcing the sentence.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Fentanyl#Rainbow#Cbs News Colorado
Daily Mail

Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes

Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Teenagers busted smuggling fentanyl at Texas-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts during the second to last weekend of August. "The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband," said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless."On August 26, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, U.S....
EL PASO, TX
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
59K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy