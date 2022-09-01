NH’s new trash plan is due in October; some advocates say it needs work

LACONIA — The New Hampshire Food Bank received a new 26-foot, refrigerated truck from Dead River Company, the largest home heating services provider in northern New England, to support the Food Bank’s statewide distribution efforts. The New Hampshire Food Bank distributes food through a network of more than 400 partner agencies statewide to support the estimated 7% of all New Hampshire residents, including approximately 9.5% of children, who struggle with food insecurity, meaning they do not know when or where their next meal will come from. Dead River Company has generously supported the Food Bank’s distribution efforts since 2011.

LACONIA, NH ・ 17 HOURS AGO