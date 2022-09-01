The Perry Fine Arts Series will present the Bus Boys on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center at 1200 18th St. in Perry. The Bus Boys are a musical ensemble from Winona, Minnesota, comprised of three former school bus drivers — although one of them only lasted two weeks. One by one, they realized that bus driving was not their true calling in life. So they did the obvious thing: they became an acoustic jam trio.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO