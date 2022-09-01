Read full article on original website
Progressive Foundry invites community to celebrate expansion
The Perry community is invited to help celebrate the Progressive Foundry Inc’s recently completed expansion at a daylong celebration Monday, Sept. 19, when an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting by the Perry Chamber of Commerce will be followed by an open house and free tours of the entire factory at 1518 First Ave. in Perry.
Margaret Davis of Perry
Services are pending for Margaret Davis, 103, of Perry. Margaret died Sept. 5, 2022, at Aspire of Perry in Perry, Iowa. Margaret is survived by her step-daughters, Carol Morrow of Des Moines and Janice Davis of Minneapolis; seven step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is...
Chemotherapy drugs kill helpful bacteria in septic systems
Chemotherapy is cancer treatment using medications, including cytotoxic drugs, containing chemicals that prevent cells from reproducing or growing. Chemotherapy accounts for the survival of many cancer victims. A well known side effect of chemo drugs is that they cannot tell the difference between cancer cells and other fast-growing cells in...
Winona-based Bus Boys to play in Perry October 9
The Perry Fine Arts Series will present the Bus Boys on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center at 1200 18th St. in Perry. The Bus Boys are a musical ensemble from Winona, Minnesota, comprised of three former school bus drivers — although one of them only lasted two weeks. One by one, they realized that bus driving was not their true calling in life. So they did the obvious thing: they became an acoustic jam trio.
W-G netters struggle against larger schools
ADEL, IA — Woodward-Granger competed Thursday in the ADM Invite, dropping all five of their shortened matches. The format used called for best 2-of-3 games, played to 21 points in the first two of a match and to 15 if a tiebreaker were needed. W-G fell in two games...
Chargers rally late to capture close contest with Hawks
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA — The lead changed hands five times Friday between Woodward-Granger and host AC/GC, with the home team eventually prevailing, 34-30, in a non-district battle. W-G (1-1) was on the board first, with Carter Moran hitting Brody Nardini with a 26-yard strike for a 6-0 lead. AC/GC...
