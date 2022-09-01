Read full article on original website
GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform
Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
Governor Wolf provides update on potential $2,000 check for most Pennsylvanians
Those checks were not featured in the governor’s budget but he says he reintroduced the idea in a bill called the Pennsylvania Opportunity Fund, for households making less than $80,000 a year.
Fetterman told teachers' union they'll be his 'first' call if elected, they can 'tell' him how to do his job
FIRST ON FOX: Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, told teachers’ unions that they would be his "first" call for education policy should he get elected. While taking questions during a January speaking gig at a Pennsylvania State Education Association Political Institute event, Fetterman said that, if elected,...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Fox News
Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
Veteran takes issue with Marines placed in backdrop of Biden's speech
CNN’s Brianna Keilar speaks with veteran Allison Jaslow who says Democrats politicized two Marines by putting the men behind President Biden while he delivered remarks in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania starting to distribute payments in property tax, rent program
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Don't be surprised if you see some extra money in your bank account. Some people have been getting hundreds of dollars from Pennsylvania.Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax Rent/Rebate program are being distributed now.It's a one-time payment to help people hit hard during the pandemic.In order to qualify, you have to be 65 and older, a widow or widower who is 50 and older, or anyone 18 and up with a disability.You have until the end of the year to apply for the money.If you already applied to the program, you don't need to do anything but wait for your money.Click here to apply.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
MSNBC
Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is running in what MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell calls “the single most important governor’s race in the country.” Josh Shapiro joins Lawrence to discuss his campaign against a Trump-endorsed election denier.Sept. 1, 2022.
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
Stimulus Check Update: Pennsylvania Pushing For $2,000 Payments
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for $2,000 relief checks in order to help residents with soaring inflation and high gas prices. This past Monday, Wolf called on the state's Republican-led Assembly to pass his PA Opportunity Program.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Court: Pennsylvania can't keep guns in trooper ambush case
Pennsylvania cannot keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains.Eugene Michael Frein and Deborah Frein were not charged in their son's crime — for which he was convicted and sentenced to death — and none of their...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
