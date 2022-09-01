Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Lake Norman vs Statesville
Scenes from Friday night's game between Lake Norman and visiting Statesville. The Wildcats built a 28-point lead and won 35-14.
Second Saturday Festival returns to Statesville on September 10
Waves Entertainment, in conjunction with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights and the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department, will present the “Second Saturday Festival” Series in Statesville on September 10. The festival will be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 911 Lakewood Drive, from 3 to...
Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game
“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
Statesville, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lake Norman High School football team will have a game with West Iredell High School on September 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
HBCU Livingstone College unveils new football field in Salisbury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With a ceremonial cut, Livingstone College unveiled its new stadium, complete with a new football field and track during the historic west end classic against Catawba College. Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony J. Davis says what better way to introduce the nearly $3 million in renovations […]
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Bunker Hill
Scenes from Friday night's game between North Iredell and visiting Bunker Hill. The Bears managed to hold off the Raiders for a 27-20 win.
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
Charlotte woman wins nearly $400,000 jackpot using Online Play
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket using Online Play that turned into a $388,927 jackpot win. Heather Malo, 48, said she found about the win when she saw a notification email that looked a little different. Once she realized she had hit the jackpot,...
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Appalachian State
Scenes from Saturday's high-scoring affair in Boone between North Carolina and Appalachian State. The Tar Heels survived a wild fourth quarter to beat the Mountaineers 63-61. Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 21-27
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Ardmore Water’s Edge, LLC to Southwood Palisades at Alcove, LLC, multiple tracts, Alexander Bank Drive, Mooresville, Templeton Road, Mooresville and 133...
South Iredell blows past West Iredell in tune-up for showdown with E. Forsyth
South Iredell (3-0) jumped out to an early lead and held off a valiant West Iredell (0-3) first half effort, pulling away in the second half, on their way to a 43-6 win over the Warriors Friday night. The Vikings opened the scoring on their first drive on a 7-yard...
AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Charlotte for Labor Day Weekend
CHARLOTTE — In a effort to keep drunk drivers off the road, The Auto Club Group has reactivated the ‘Tow to Go’ program in Charlotte during the Labor Day weekend. Triple A will be providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their cars. The program started on Friday and will last through Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 a.m.
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 21-27
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27. Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 100/A. Chick-Fil-A #4683, 420 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A. Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A. El Cerro...
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins tells her story of integrating Charlotte schools 65 years ago this week
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins was one of four black students who integrated Charlotte Public Schools in 1957. That history-making moment was captured in a famous photograph of her walking through a gauntlet of angry whites shouting racial slurs, throwing rocks and spitting at her while the 15-year-old Counts-Scoggins held her composure. She...
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
