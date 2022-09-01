ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer downs George Mason on the road

Penn State took a trip to Fairfax, Virginia, looking to continue its winning streak after a slow start to the season. The blue and white got in the groove of things as they defeated George Mason 3-1. The Nittany Lions got off to a fast start in the match and...
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cook
Digital Collegian

Ray Guy Award names Penn State football punter Barney Amor to weekly award, annual watch list

Penn State punter Barney Amor was nominated to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the annual honor that recognizes college football’s best punter. Amor shined in the blue and white’s 35-31 win as the sixth-year senior punted eight times for 375 yards, coming out to an average of 46.9 yards per punt. The Nittany Lion had multiple punts land inside the 20- and 10-yard lines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College Family Clothesline to hold 2nd Lululemon apparel launch

Family Clothesline, located located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced it will have another “mini drop” of Lululemon's merchandise on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., according to a sales associate. The sales associate said the drop will occur during normal home football weekend...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy