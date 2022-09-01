Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball star transfer Seleisa Elisaia earns Big Ten Setter of the Week
Penn State setter Seleisa Elisaia continued her dominance at the net this weekend and was rewarded with recognition from the Big Ten. At the Tiger Challenge, the transfer graduate student from Cal State Bakersfield tallied 124 assists, including a season-high 49 in her team's match against Iowa State. Elisaia also...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer beats Santa Clara in late-night match, splits California road games
Penn State has endured a gauntlet of challenging teams early in the season, and Sunday night's match, against a Santa Clara team just two seasons removed from a national title, was no exception. An own-goal made up for a lackluster offensive output, as the defense carried the Nittany Lions to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer downs George Mason on the road
Penn State took a trip to Fairfax, Virginia, looking to continue its winning streak after a slow start to the season. The blue and white got in the groove of things as they defeated George Mason 3-1. The Nittany Lions got off to a fast start in the match and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup |Defensive standouts shine in Week 2
College football may have just started this weekend, but the high school football season is already in full effect, with most schools completing Week 2 this past Friday. With another week of high school football down the hatch, there was no shortage of dominant performances from Penn State commitments. Here’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball jumps 1 spot in AVCA poll after another undefeated weekend
Penn State continued its storied run in the top 25 after another dominant 3-0 weekend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 6-0 Nittany Lions rose one spot to No. 20 in the AVCA rankings after being dropped a spot a week ago. The blue and white only lost three sets in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Sean Clifford named Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after win over Purdue
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is already taking home some hardware just a week into his sixth season. Clifford was named a Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week beside Nebraska running back Anthony Grant. In Penn State’s Week 1 victory over Purdue, Clifford completed 20 of 37 pass attempts...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer finds footing on offense, overcomes aggressive play for first win of season
Friday night’s match at Jeffrey Field was full of wild twists and turns. In a game that featured 20 combined fouls and just eight total shots on goal, Penn State found a spark on offense en route to its first win of the season, winning by a score of 3-2 over West Virginia.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer travels to George Mason in quick turnaround after thrilling victory
Penn State will be looking to stay in the win column with a matchup against George Mason on Monday night. The Nittany Lions will have a quick turnaround after winning a thriller against West Virginia 3-2 on Friday. The blue and white battled back in the second half, scoring two...
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey gets back in the win column with road victory over Albany
Penn State, after falling to Louisville in their last contest, needed to get out to a hot start if it wanted to bounce back. The Nittany Lions did just that, wasting no time getting on the scoreboard. Penn State rallied to a 6-2 victory over Albany. The Nittany Lions countered...
Digital Collegian
Ray Guy Award names Penn State football punter Barney Amor to weekly award, annual watch list
Penn State punter Barney Amor was nominated to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the annual honor that recognizes college football’s best punter. Amor shined in the blue and white’s 35-31 win as the sixth-year senior punted eight times for 375 yards, coming out to an average of 46.9 yards per punt. The Nittany Lion had multiple punts land inside the 20- and 10-yard lines.
Digital Collegian
Scott's Roasting comes to Beaver Stadium for 2022 football season
Scott’s Roasting, a food stand serving pork and other dishes, will be at all home games for the 2022 Penn State football season, according to a Facebook post from the company. According to the post, they will be located inside Beaver Stadium at Gate C on the ground level.
Digital Collegian
State College Family Clothesline to hold 2nd Lululemon apparel launch
Family Clothesline, located located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced it will have another “mini drop” of Lululemon's merchandise on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., according to a sales associate. The sales associate said the drop will occur during normal home football weekend...
Comments / 0