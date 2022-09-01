Read full article on original website
River Falls Journal
James R. Schwenk
James R. Schwenk, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family, in Carson City, NV. Jim grew up in Hudson, WI, graduating from Hudson High School in 1958 and UW River Falls with a bachelors in Music (later gaining a masters in Music Education from UW Stevens Point). He married Mary (Belleau) Schwenk that same year, and welcomed their first child, Kathryn (Axtell) followed by their son, David.
100 Women Who Care to donate $10,000 to nonprofit
100 Women Who Care will meet on Sept. 7, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Somerset American Legion, 464 County Road VV. The group meets on the first Wednesday of March, June, September and December. The goal is for 100 members to each contribute $100, awarding $10,000 immediately to a local...
Plan an artful adventure every weekend in September
For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna. This September and October, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at large community art fairs, open artists’ studios, sales and other events from Taylors Falls to River Falls.
Instant Classic: River Falls tops New Richmond in overtime thriller (20 photos)
Even New Richmond head coach Reggie Larson said Friday night’s Big Rivers Conference opener between the Tigers and River Falls was a lot of fun. In a game that featured three ties, three lead changes and overtime, it was River Falls who came out on top when Wyatt Bell took a handoff on the Wildcats’ first possession of the extra session and went 22-yards around the right end to give the Cats a 25-19 win.
