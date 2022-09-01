Read full article on original website
Pensacola Community Market closes its doors, owners reflect on memories made
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For owners Kevin and Kayti Robbins, the Pensacola Community Market was a way to connect small, local businesses in the city. The couple said it all started when they started going to different markets around town selling things they made themselves. “My wife would make all sorts of different things, like […]
ALDOT moves forward with Intracoastal bridge plans
GULF SHORES – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said a decision by the Alabama Department of Transportation to go ahead with a new bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway will create another free route to the island and relieve traffic congestion and help accommodate continued growth. “While some try to...
Multi-million dollar sales are happening
A local investor paid $3.28 million for Palm Plaza Shopping Center at 1115 N. McKenzie St., in Foley, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Palm Plaza is fully leased with tenants including Dollar General, Subway and H&R Block. The center’s three buildings and an outparcel total about 50,000 square feet of space.
WFF expands SOA hunting opportunities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division continues to expand its unique access to the great outdoors with five new Special Opportunity Areas (SOAs) around the state. The SOA concept was born six years ago with the purchase of 5,894 acres in Dallas County that became the Cedar Creek SOA in 2017. The most recent acquisitions into the SOA program include four properties ranging in size from 165 acres to 4,000 acres. Blackwater SOA in Baldwin County is a 3,500-acre tract with coastal wetlands, oak hammocks and longleaf pine savanna along the...
Renovations restore dome at historic church after ceiling blocked it from view for decades
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A church dome hidden from view for 70 years is back in the limelight. Members of Government Street United Methodist Church are celebrating a major project to improve this historic building. The morning starts with some joyous music from Mobile’s Excelsior band, some dancing and a march inside. Church members are […]
New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Embattled Pensacola contractors met all criteria, says official
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With hundreds of complaints piling in against Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board has been thrust into the spotlight. Many residents are saying the CCB didn’t do enough to stop the contractors from taking advantage of them. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia […]
Orange Beach restaurants, businesses reap the benefits during Labor Day weekend
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach is a popular spot to spend Labor Day and while the large crowds and long waits may not be ideal, restaurant owners and servers look forward to the holiday weekend every year. Owner of Fresh off the Boat restaurant, David Buster, told News 5 Labor Day weekend always […]
Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
Truck load and a trailer full of water heading to Jackson, Mississippi Tuesday from Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves said, "the tanks are full and water pressure is solid." However, for days, residents couldn't trust that water would even come out of their faucet, let alone safe, causing one local man and organization to take action in Mobile.
Peanut digging time in Baldwin County
There are three big crops this time of year in Baldwin County, cotton, soybean and peanuts and it's time to get the peanuts, out of the ground.
Mobile pharmacy closed by DEA due to "imminent danger to public health and safety"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ladas Pharmacy on Broad Street in Mobile is now closed after a DEA raid. The DEA issued an immediate suspension order, that means the DEA closed down this pharmacy because of an imminent danger to the public health and safety, due to dispensing and distribution of controlled substances.
Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event
Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
‘Old 31’: New brewery opens in Spanish Fort after COVID-19 fight
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A new brewery is open for business in the Eastern Shore and it’s called “Old 31”. Meet Nick and Brittney Pronesti, originally from Oregon, who moved to Baldwin County eleven years ago and always wanted to open a brewery. They finally decided to follow that dream in 2020, drawing up […]
Successful Chef and entrepreneur to open restaurant on Fairhope Pier
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s exciting news for “foodies” on the eastern shore. For just the fourth time, a new restaurant will soon be opening on the Fairhope Pier. The building has been vacant since before Hurricane Sally. The Blind Tiger will be opening its fifth gulf coast location there early next year.
Shots fired after police disperse disorderly juveniles from Mobile theater parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Saturday, September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers responded to 785 Schillingers Road, AMC Theater, in reference to a disorderly complaint involving juveniles in the parking lot. Upon officers arrival the crowd dispersed. Shortly after officers heard several gunshots being fired in the...
Facing $6 million hit from temporary loss of cruise ship, Mobile looking for second vessel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Facing a $6 million hit in the coming fiscal year, city leaders are trying to find a new cruise ship to replace the Ecstasy when the Carnival vessel leaves town next month. Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this year that it planned to move the Ecstasy...
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
