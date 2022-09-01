ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

gulfcoastmedia.com

ALDOT moves forward with Intracoastal bridge plans

GULF SHORES – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said a decision by the Alabama Department of Transportation to go ahead with a new bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway will create another free route to the island and relieve traffic congestion and help accommodate continued growth. “While some try to...
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Multi-million dollar sales are happening

A local investor paid $3.28 million for Palm Plaza Shopping Center at 1115 N. McKenzie St., in Foley, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Palm Plaza is fully leased with tenants including Dollar General, Subway and H&R Block. The center’s three buildings and an outparcel total about 50,000 square feet of space.
FOLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WFF expands SOA hunting opportunities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division continues to expand its unique access to the great outdoors with five new Special Opportunity Areas (SOAs) around the state. The SOA concept was born six years ago with the purchase of 5,894 acres in Dallas County that became the Cedar Creek SOA in 2017. The most recent acquisitions into the SOA program include four properties ranging in size from 165 acres to 4,000 acres. Blackwater SOA in Baldwin County is a 3,500-acre tract with coastal wetlands, oak hammocks and longleaf pine savanna along the...
ALABAMA STATE
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Embattled Pensacola contractors met all criteria, says official

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With hundreds of complaints piling in against Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board has been thrust into the spotlight. Many residents are saying the CCB didn’t do enough to stop the contractors from taking advantage of them.  WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Sandy Stimpson
WALA-TV FOX10

Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile pharmacy closed by DEA due to "imminent danger to public health and safety"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ladas Pharmacy on Broad Street in Mobile is now closed after a DEA raid. The DEA issued an immediate suspension order, that means the DEA closed down this pharmacy because of an imminent danger to the public health and safety, due to dispensing and distribution of controlled substances.
AL.com

Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event

Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Successful Chef and entrepreneur to open restaurant on Fairhope Pier

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s exciting news for “foodies” on the eastern shore. For just the fourth time, a new restaurant will soon be opening on the Fairhope Pier. The building has been vacant since before Hurricane Sally. The Blind Tiger will be opening its fifth gulf coast location there early next year.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man found dead in Greene County road

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
