Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri
NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
ktvo.com
Pekin staff member placed on administrative leave after student assaults student
PACKWOOD, Iowa — A Pekin Community School District (PCSD) staff member is now on paid administrative leave as an investigation of an incident is underway. On Friday, a video was shared online showing a Pekin student assaulting another student in a classroom. Some parents in the district are now questioning the way the incident was handled by school staff.
ktvo.com
Main Street Ottumwa launching new program for aspiring business owners
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Main Street Ottumwa will soon host their first annual Business Builder Academy. The new program was created to mentor and recruit aspiring entrepreneurs in Ottumwa. MSO Executive Director Fred Zesiger said the goal of the academy is to build the local economy by supporting and recruiting...
Comments / 0