Idaho State

KSLTV

Two injured, one arrested after shootings at Utah Lake party

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One man is in critical condition while another is in fair condition after two shootings near the south end of Utah Lake, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the incident went down at an...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Utahns head for the mountains to escape record heat

UTAH — Many Utahns are heading for higher ground this Labor Day weekend to find some relief from the record heat. “Up here, it’s gorgeous,” said Jef Hein, walking around Silver Lake at Brighton on Sunday afternoon. “It’s nice and cool, especially in the shade. We were just commenting how wonderful it is, but down in the valley, it’s hotter than Hades.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) — As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

