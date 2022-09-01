LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a 56-10 season-opening victory, Kansas will begin Big 12 play on Saturday, September 10 when the Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, W.Va., to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+ with Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Forrest Conoly (Analyst) and Tori Petry (Sideline) on the call.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO