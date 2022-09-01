Read full article on original website
🏈 Kansas Opens Big 12 Play Saturday at West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a 56-10 season-opening victory, Kansas will begin Big 12 play on Saturday, September 10 when the Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, W.Va., to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+ with Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Forrest Conoly (Analyst) and Tori Petry (Sideline) on the call.
⚽️ Second Half Comeback Pushes Missouri Past Kansas
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped Sunday’s match 2-1 to the Missouri Tigers at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. Missouri’s Keegan Good scored both goals, including the game-winner in the 86th minute. “Missouri is a competitive, physical and aggressive team,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “I...
👟 Kansas Men Come Out on Top at the Bob Timmons Classic
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas cross country opened its 2022 season at the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farms on Saturday, where junior Chandler Gibbens led the Kansas men to a first place finish with 22 points, while the Jayhawk women finished second with 43 points. Gibbons won the...
