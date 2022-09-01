ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW announced its We Care campaign to give local area charities $3,000 a month through community nominations and voting. It will be a monthly outreach program designed to support local charitable organizations. The dealership began this campaign as a way to...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up in Amarillo. Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened shop. Codie Parret, the regional operator for Dutch Bros., said one of the companies mottos is “we’re in the relationship business and we use coffee as currency in exchange for conversation.”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Labor Day 2022: What’s closed?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September each year, after being established as a national holiday in 1894 by President Glover Cleveland, in an effort to honor and recognize the American labor movement. While the holiday is commonly associated with the end of summer and myriad holiday sales, […]
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

Teenager’s Tragically Short Life Commemorated by Family in Mourning

An Amarillo family is currently going through a hardship that no parent wants to experience, mourning the loss of their teenage son. The Mendoza family of Amarillo recently lost their son, Jaxson Mendoza, on August 25th. Jaxson battled epilepsy for 2 years and 10 months and had many accomplishments that many people could only dream of.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Panhandle Student’s Braids Removed Without Notifying Parents

It's the season for back to school and kids getting back into the groove as well as teachers and administrators. A lot of the local school districts have made some big changes in their dress codes. Dumas students are not allowed to wear t-shirts and jeans or shorts with tears in them. And only a week ago, the small town of Panhandle had a kerfuffle over mullets. And now, the trouble with hair seems to have gotten louder.
PANHANDLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Father, son shot during attempted robbery in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A father and son were shot during an attempted robbery in Amarillo,. According to police, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eddison Apartments. They found two males with gunshot wounds. The victims told police that two men tried to...
AMARILLO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Canyon High School, mother alleges

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas JV team player has died following incident, family announced

DALLHART, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — An official with the Dalhart Police Department said the family announced Yahir Cancino, a member of the Dalhart JV football team, passed away Friday night after losing consciousness during a game. According to previous reports, Cancino lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt. Trainers and first responders tried to revive him […]
DALHART, TX
fox34.com

Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver

LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
KRESS, TX

