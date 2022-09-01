Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW announced its We Care campaign to give local area charities $3,000 a month through community nominations and voting. It will be a monthly outreach program designed to support local charitable organizations. The dealership began this campaign as a way to...
Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
KFDA
Polk Street Streetscape Project in planning stages, asking businesses for preferences
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Polk Street Streetscape Project is in the planning stages with asking businesses what preferences they would like. In 2016, voters approved a bond election for improvements on Polk Streets side walks. The plan is already in the city budget because of the bond election. The...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up in Amarillo. Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened shop. Codie Parret, the regional operator for Dutch Bros., said one of the companies mottos is “we’re in the relationship business and we use coffee as currency in exchange for conversation.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Labor Day 2022: What’s closed?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September each year, after being established as a national holiday in 1894 by President Glover Cleveland, in an effort to honor and recognize the American labor movement. While the holiday is commonly associated with the end of summer and myriad holiday sales, […]
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
Teenager’s Tragically Short Life Commemorated by Family in Mourning
An Amarillo family is currently going through a hardship that no parent wants to experience, mourning the loss of their teenage son. The Mendoza family of Amarillo recently lost their son, Jaxson Mendoza, on August 25th. Jaxson battled epilepsy for 2 years and 10 months and had many accomplishments that many people could only dream of.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc7amarillo.com
New execution date set for man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new execution date was set for a man who killed three Amarillo teenagers in their sleep. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed John Lezell Balentine, 53, is scheduled to be executed on February 8, 2023. On January 21, 1998, Balentine crawled through the...
foxsanantonio.com
Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
Panhandle Student’s Braids Removed Without Notifying Parents
It's the season for back to school and kids getting back into the groove as well as teachers and administrators. A lot of the local school districts have made some big changes in their dress codes. Dumas students are not allowed to wear t-shirts and jeans or shorts with tears in them. And only a week ago, the small town of Panhandle had a kerfuffle over mullets. And now, the trouble with hair seems to have gotten louder.
TXDOT Amarillo: US 60 reopened at FM 2161 to Panhandle
UPDATE: US 60 scenes is cleared and has reopened, according to a TxDOT social media report. CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo has reported a morning road closure on Friday. According to a social media post from TxDOT, US 60 is currently closed at FM 2161 to Panhandle. TxDOT continues […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evictions are on the rise, according to Potter County officials
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Potter County, there has been an increase in evictions. Justice of the Peace Precinct One Debbie Horn said the main factor for evictions is nonpayment of rent and breach of contract. Constable Precinct One Darryl Wertz said in 2021, he brought in $61,000 in revenue with civil […]
Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home
UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
abc7amarillo.com
Father, son shot during attempted robbery in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A father and son were shot during an attempted robbery in Amarillo,. According to police, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eddison Apartments. They found two males with gunshot wounds. The victims told police that two men tried to...
From Theft To Attempted Murder? Amarillo Man May Be Facing That.
As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, I anticipate we're going to hear about some bizarre things that happened over the holiday. But how could I let you go into a relaxing weekend with family and friends without a completely ridiculous story from the 806?. It all happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If At First You Don’t Succeed. Amarillo Woman Arrested For Drugs.
Amarillo is always good for a bizarre story or two per week. Don't believe me? Check the news feeds. This is the one I feel takes the cake for this week though. Isidro Chavarria is currently serving a term at a prison in Beaumont Medium Federal Correctional Facility for drug trafficking. He was charged back in 2018 and later convicted.
Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Canyon High School, mother alleges
SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
Texas JV team player has died following incident, family announced
DALLHART, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — An official with the Dalhart Police Department said the family announced Yahir Cancino, a member of the Dalhart JV football team, passed away Friday night after losing consciousness during a game. According to previous reports, Cancino lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt. Trainers and first responders tried to revive him […]
fox34.com
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
Comments / 0