Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Eli Manning Is Returning to Sports — But Not Football
Eli Manning is making a big comeback. The former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion is returning to sports, but instead of throwing touchdowns passes, he will be looking over a soccer team as he recently became a minority owner for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club NJ/NY Gotham FC.
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Makes History After Winning Emmy Award
The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was a huge hit as it featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. And with the show receiving a ton of praise from fans, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences took notice as the organization awarded the show with two Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend. The halftime show won an Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction as well as Outstanding Variety Special (Live). It's the first time in Emmy history the Super Bowl Halftime show won the award in the Outstanding Variety Special category, according to Deadline.
Jack Harlow Roasted for Lackluster College GameDay Outing
Jack Harlow has a big fan base in the hip-hop world, but his impact doesn't extend to football fans as his now-viral appearance on ESPN would suggest. The rapper was the special guest on Aug. 3 for College GameDay, a program where pundits and analysts discuss the day's games, who they think will win, etc.
WATCH: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Connect for First Career Touchdowns
The Quinn Ewers to Ja'Tavion Sanders connection could be a special one for years to come.
