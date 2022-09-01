Read full article on original website
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Substitute teacher shortage in Limestone County Schools
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 6 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
WAAY-TV
Nurse who murdered husband in Alabama files for appeal
She poisoned him with insulin she stole from her job. She's being held in the Madison County Jail.
Some North Alabama dispensaries hesitate to apply for medical marijuana licenses
While some dispensary businesses are eager to put in an application for a medical marijuana license, others are not.
WHNT-TV
5 People Arrested in Pawn Shop Raid Due in Court
It's been a month since law enforcement officials raided Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville. First-Time Homebuyers Struggle to Compete in Housing …. Huntsville Native Featured in Alabama “Legends” Commercial. Ala. Lawmakers Pressured to Raise Minimum Wage. Huntsville Native Featured in UA Ad. USPS Offers New Delivery Service. Alabama...
WAFF
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant
Limestone County addressing need for Special Education teachers. Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." One dead after being hit by train. Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants
When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
WHNT-TV
Local Church Collects Bottled Water to Help Combat Jackson Water Crisis
Saturday marks day six of the growing water crisis in Jackson, Miss. Many in the city are without reliable drinking water, and a Huntsville church is trying to help. Oakwood University Church is collecting bottles of water that they plan to deliver to people in Jackson next week.
WHNT-TV
Man Arrested After Barricade Situation
A Huntsville man now charged with arson after police were called to a domestic dispute Monday morning. First-Time Homebuyers Struggle to Compete in Housing …. Huntsville Native Featured in Alabama “Legends” Commercial. Ala. Lawmakers Pressured to Raise Minimum Wage. 5 People Arrested in Pawn Shop Raid Due in...
rocketcitynow.com
Huntsville International Airport looking for volunteers!
About 100 volunteers are needed to help with the drill. First responders are simulating a realistic plane crash this Thursday.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Native Featured in UA Ad
Isaiah Vasquez is a junior at the University of Alabama this year. He plays the trombone in the Million Dollar Band, he's studying music education and he's on the path to earning his MBA.
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey awards $14.8M for Scottsboro water/sewer work
The improvements focus on infrastructure. Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure. Governor Ivey awarded $14.8 million in funding to help Jackson County's water and sewer infrastructure.
Huntsville police respond to barricade situation after domestic dispute
Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday afternoon.
WAFF
Group of Monte Sano neighbors sue City of Huntsville over development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Monte Sano development could come to a screeching halt. A group of neighbors is suing the City of Huntsville and the project’s developers, See Forever, to stop it. Huntsville city leaders want to build the Summit of Monte Sano new development right next to...
WHNT-TV
Hundreds Turn Out to Support Huntsville-Based Child Memorial Foundation
Nearly 200 families took part in the “Rock and Walk” at Monte Sano State Park in Huntsville on Saturday. The signature annual event is held by a group dedicated to solidarity in honor of infants and children lost over the years.
Daily Beast
Alabama Man Accused of Trying to Poison His Wife With Lead
A five-year marriage ended in arrest after an Alabama man was charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her with lead. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, a chiropractor in Hartselle, allegedly fed his wife a special “dietary supplement” during the winter of 2021-22 which he claimed “would strengthen her immune system,” according to court documents obtained by The Decatur Daily. She ended up at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Jan. 18, and stayed there until March 3. Days later, she filed for divorce, detailing the alleged poisoning attempt and $1.3 million in life insurance policies her husband held against her. Mann is being held on an attempted murder charge at Morgan County Jail.
Here’s where teachers can get a free coffee Wednesday
One coffee shop is celebrating teachers on Wednesday, September 7.
Sign possibly caused fire at Huntsville McDonald’s
According to the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue (MMVFR), it was around 7:45 when crews were called to the McDonald's on Winchester Road in Huntsville.
Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
Joe’s Pawn Shop defendants due in court this week, delay request has been filed
It has been a month since Marshall County Sheriff's investigators, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
