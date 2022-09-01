ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFF

Substitute teacher shortage in Limestone County Schools

Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 6 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

5 People Arrested in Pawn Shop Raid Due in Court

It's been a month since law enforcement officials raided Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville. First-Time Homebuyers Struggle to Compete in Housing …. Huntsville Native Featured in Alabama “Legends” Commercial. Ala. Lawmakers Pressured to Raise Minimum Wage. Huntsville Native Featured in UA Ad. USPS Offers New Delivery Service. Alabama...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant

Limestone County addressing need for Special Education teachers. Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." One dead after being hit by train. Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants

When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Man Arrested After Barricade Situation

A Huntsville man now charged with arson after police were called to a domestic dispute Monday morning. First-Time Homebuyers Struggle to Compete in Housing …. Huntsville Native Featured in Alabama “Legends” Commercial. Ala. Lawmakers Pressured to Raise Minimum Wage. 5 People Arrested in Pawn Shop Raid Due in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Native Featured in UA Ad

Isaiah Vasquez is a junior at the University of Alabama this year. He plays the trombone in the Million Dollar Band, he's studying music education and he's on the path to earning his MBA.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Daily Beast

Alabama Man Accused of Trying to Poison His Wife With Lead

A five-year marriage ended in arrest after an Alabama man was charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her with lead. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, a chiropractor in Hartselle, allegedly fed his wife a special “dietary supplement” during the winter of 2021-22 which he claimed “would strengthen her immune system,” according to court documents obtained by The Decatur Daily. She ended up at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Jan. 18, and stayed there until March 3. Days later, she filed for divorce, detailing the alleged poisoning attempt and $1.3 million in life insurance policies her husband held against her. Mann is being held on an attempted murder charge at Morgan County Jail.
HARTSELLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
ALABAMA STATE

