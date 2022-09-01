A five-year marriage ended in arrest after an Alabama man was charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her with lead. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, a chiropractor in Hartselle, allegedly fed his wife a special “dietary supplement” during the winter of 2021-22 which he claimed “would strengthen her immune system,” according to court documents obtained by The Decatur Daily. She ended up at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Jan. 18, and stayed there until March 3. Days later, she filed for divorce, detailing the alleged poisoning attempt and $1.3 million in life insurance policies her husband held against her. Mann is being held on an attempted murder charge at Morgan County Jail.

