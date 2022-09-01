Read full article on original website
5 People Arrested in Pawn Shop Raid Due in Court
It's been a month since law enforcement officials raided Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
Man Arrested After Barricade Situation
A Huntsville man now charged with arson after police were called to a domestic dispute Monday morning.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue Responds to Apartment Fire
Huntsville Fire and Rescue said multiple units responded to 2130 Old Fairway Road NW just before 7:30 a.m. This is located at the Cottages at Watercress, just off Jeff Road north of US-72.
Hundreds Turn Out to Support Huntsville-Based Child Memorial Foundation
Nearly 200 families took part in the “Rock and Walk” at Monte Sano State Park in Huntsville on Saturday. The signature annual event is held by a group dedicated to solidarity in honor of infants and children lost over the years.
Huntsville Native Featured in UA Ad
Isaiah Vasquez is a junior at the University of Alabama this year. He plays the trombone in the Million Dollar Band, he's studying music education and he's on the path to earning his MBA.
