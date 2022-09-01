Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
WSYX ABC6
Stars turn out for Ohio State-Notre Dame season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some of the biggest names in sports were on the sidelines of Ohio Stadium Saturday night to take in the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Among the stars at The Shoe was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who made a return to his old stomping grounds.
WSYX ABC6
Seth Towns leaving Ohio State basketball team for health reasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday he will not play for the Buckeyes this season due to health reasons. "It comes with great sadness and faith that I must announce I am stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, that I will not be playing this season," Towns said. "After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season."
WSYX ABC6
Ryan Day says Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury is "not a long-term thing"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said he hopes standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back on the field Saturday against Arkansas State. Smith-Njigba left Saturday's game against Notre Dame early with a leg injury. While making an appearance on the Big Ten...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell reflects on '95 and '96 victories vs. Notre Dame, previews game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State will open their season tonight against Notre Dame and match up for just the seventh time in history. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bill reflects on being a part of the 1995 and 1996 teams that beat Notre Dame. For more information on the big...
WSYX ABC6
Julian Fleming a game-time decision, 3 players unavailable for Ohio State's season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Ohio State players will miss the team's season opener against Notre Dame. The Football Fever: Everything you need to know about the OSU-ND game. Wide receiver Julian Fleming is the team's only game-time decision. Fleming is in his third year with Ohio State and...
WSYX ABC6
Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Several Central Ohio counties under Flood Watch until Monday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Labor Day for Columbus residents will be off to a wet start. Several Central Ohio counties are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. Heavy rain over the weekend saturated the ground and caused flooding in some parts of Columbus, including the Little Turtle community.
WSYX ABC6
Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Celebrating Hispanic heritage month in style with an annual fundraiser that's empowering young women in Columbus. Proyecto Mariposas founder Yahaira Rose and former participant Gabby Antezana discuss the "Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco...
WSYX ABC6
Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
WSYX ABC6
Shoppers out and about in Central Ohio on Labor Day instead of picnic at the pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On again, off again showers and storms on Labor Day caused some travelers to hit the road early since it wasn’t much of a day for picnics and boating. Labor Day had some looking for bargains at the malls. At the Tanger Outlets near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Non-stop flights from Columbus airports
Columbus' John Glenn International Airport offers a couple dozen non-stop flights every day, and a couple dozen more non-stop flights to various locations at least weekly. Delta, United and American are the major carriers offering travelers non-stop options to numerous cities, and discount carriers like Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier, among others, also fly out of CMH.
WSYX ABC6
CCS aims to put more kids on buses as it filters district-wide transportation complaints
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools students and parents are calling on ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers as the district enters its second full week of school. They said major problems with school transportation are keeping kids out of class. "We know that these are areas...
WSYX ABC6
Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle. Officials said someone...
WSYX ABC6
27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
WSYX ABC6
Heavy rain causes problems on roadways, Labor Day activities potentially washed out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heavy rain across Central Ohio, some traditional Labor Day activities might be a washout. A lot of rain has caused flooding on the roadways, making it tricky for drivers. According to AAA, despite high gas prices, Labor Day weekend travel is expected to return...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for missing 39-year-old last seen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Friday in north Columbus. According to law enforcement, Tamara Rae Wilson, 39, was last seen on September 2 in the area of Polaris Parkway and Old State Road. Wilson just moved into the area...
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Gahanna are searching for a missing 15 year old who was last seen Friday evening. Lanie M. Starr, 15, left her residence in the area of Stygler and McCutcheon roads Friday evening. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110...
WSYX ABC6
Min Din Monday: Gluten-free Greek Pasta Salad
INGREDIENTS ( serves 4) 8 ounces cooked chicken breast cut into bite size pieces. 6 ounces cooked spaghetti or hearts of palm noodles. Cut chicken into bite size pieces. Cook spaghetti and let the noodles cool. Cut the noodles in half or even quarters so they are more bite size. If using hearts of palm noodles drain, rinse, and pat dry. Only half the box is needed for recipe, if you double recipe the whole box can be used.
Comments / 2