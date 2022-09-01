COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday he will not play for the Buckeyes this season due to health reasons. "It comes with great sadness and faith that I must announce I am stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, that I will not be playing this season," Towns said. "After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO