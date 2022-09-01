ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
WSYX ABC6

Stars turn out for Ohio State-Notre Dame season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some of the biggest names in sports were on the sidelines of Ohio Stadium Saturday night to take in the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Among the stars at The Shoe was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who made a return to his old stomping grounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Seth Towns leaving Ohio State basketball team for health reasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday he will not play for the Buckeyes this season due to health reasons. "It comes with great sadness and faith that I must announce I am stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, that I will not be playing this season," Towns said. "After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ryan Day says Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury is "not a long-term thing"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said he hopes standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back on the field Saturday against Arkansas State. Smith-Njigba left Saturday's game against Notre Dame early with a leg injury. While making an appearance on the Big Ten...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Several Central Ohio counties under Flood Watch until Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Labor Day for Columbus residents will be off to a wet start. Several Central Ohio counties are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. Heavy rain over the weekend saturated the ground and caused flooding in some parts of Columbus, including the Little Turtle community.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Celebrating Hispanic heritage month in style with an annual fundraiser that's empowering young women in Columbus. Proyecto Mariposas founder Yahaira Rose and former participant Gabby Antezana discuss the "Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco...
WSYX ABC6

Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Non-stop flights from Columbus airports

Columbus' John Glenn International Airport offers a couple dozen non-stop flights every day, and a couple dozen more non-stop flights to various locations at least weekly. Delta, United and American are the major carriers offering travelers non-stop options to numerous cities, and discount carriers like Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier, among others, also fly out of CMH.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle. Officials said someone...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gahanna police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Gahanna are searching for a missing 15 year old who was last seen Friday evening. Lanie M. Starr, 15, left her residence in the area of Stygler and McCutcheon roads Friday evening. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110...
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Min Din Monday: Gluten-free Greek Pasta Salad

INGREDIENTS ( serves 4) 8 ounces cooked chicken breast cut into bite size pieces. 6 ounces cooked spaghetti or hearts of palm noodles. Cut chicken into bite size pieces. Cook spaghetti and let the noodles cool. Cut the noodles in half or even quarters so they are more bite size. If using hearts of palm noodles drain, rinse, and pat dry. Only half the box is needed for recipe, if you double recipe the whole box can be used.

