Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Special Olympics Kosciusko County Holds Annual Awards Banquet
The local Special Olympics awards banquet was held on Wednesday, August 31 at the Noll Hall Knights of Columbus in Warsaw. Approximately 70 attended this year’s event. Guest speaker at the banquet was Stephanie Overbey, CEO, Kosciusko County Community Foundation, who provided an inspiring speech on how we need other people to help in our lives. Norm McPeak led the pledge of allegiance and Malika Wood conducted the Special Olympic Athlete oath.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Holds Local History Three-Program Series
SYRACUSE – Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum joined together to offer three programs exploring local history for the period from the 1780s to the 1880s. The programs were in support of Archaeology Month. All programs were free to attend, according to a news release from Chautauqua-Wawasee. The first program,...
Times-Union Newspaper
June A. Spearman
June A. Spearman, 90, Warsaw, and a longtime Dewart Lake area resident, died just before 11:30 a.m on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mac Allen Moody
MILFORD – Mac Allen Moody, age 74, of Warsaw, passed away at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne at 11:27 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. He was born the son of Archie and Gladys Stahly Moody on March 13, 1948, in Chicago Heights, Ill. He is survived by his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
Mark Sprong
Mark Sprong, 63, Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital and Health Center in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester PGx To Maintain New National Drug-Gene Database
NORTH MANCHESTER - Manchester University students and faculty in the pharmacogenomics (PGx) program are taking an active role in maintaining a nationwide database that cross references drug-gene interaction information in clinical guidelines with U.S. Food and Drug Administration data. Its partner in the project, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, released the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Theodore E. Corrao
SYRACUSE – Theodore E. Corrao, 76, rural Pierceton, died Sept. 3, 2022, on Ridinger Lake. Arrangements are currently pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Frantz
NORTH MANCHESTER – Robert L. “Bob” Frantz, 99, North Manchester, died Sept. 4, 2022. Bob was born in Liberty Mills, on Oct. 25, 1922, to Jacob and Ethel E. Renicker Frantz. Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942, where he fought in World War...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For Labor Day Weekend
FULTON – The Triton Trojan football team bounced back after a tough loss to LaVille last week, crushing Caston 46-6 on the road Friday night to improve its record to 2-1. After being somewhat contained last week, junior running back Anthony Schuh posted his usual type of score line, carrying the ball 12 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns, including a long of 65 yards.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lady Lancers Offensive Showcase Highlights Big Weekend
WINONA LAKE - The goals came early and often for the No. 24-ranked Grace women’s soccer team on Saturday. The Lady Lancers (3-0) were unstoppable in a 12-0 dismantling of West Virginia Tech at 1st Source Bank Field. Grace has outscored its first three opponents 21-0 to start the 2022 campaign.
Comments / 0