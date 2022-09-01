The local Special Olympics awards banquet was held on Wednesday, August 31 at the Noll Hall Knights of Columbus in Warsaw. Approximately 70 attended this year’s event. Guest speaker at the banquet was Stephanie Overbey, CEO, Kosciusko County Community Foundation, who provided an inspiring speech on how we need other people to help in our lives. Norm McPeak led the pledge of allegiance and Malika Wood conducted the Special Olympic Athlete oath.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO