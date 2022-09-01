Read full article on original website
Downtown Muskegon street closing for several months for road diet
MUSKEGON, MI – The narrowing of a major downtown street will require closures for most of the rest of the year. A section of Terrace Street near the Muskegon Farmers Market will close Tuesday, Sept. 6, as crews work to remove half of the divided boulevard and turn the remaining half into a two-way street.
GRBJ—Hybrid model stays steady in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRBJ—According to a new nationwide survey, hybrid work isn’t going away anytime soon — and a local real estate expert said it is here to stay in West Michigan. JLL, a global commercial real estate company with a Grand Rapids presence, recently...
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
Section of Getty Street in Muskegon to close after Labor Day
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1-mile stretch of Getty Street in Muskegon will be closed for nearly a week for repairs. Getty between Apple and Laketon avenues will close Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a notice from the city of Muskegon. The closure is needed to repair a water leak, according to the notice.
Volunteers needed to participate in Mayors' Grand River Cleanup
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids and neighboring cities are looking for volunteers to help with the Mayors' Grand River Cleanup that kicks off on Sept. 10. This year the event is a week-long campaign to clean up trash and litter along the banks of the Grand River as well as at parks throughout the area.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
Company eyes Grand Rapids neighborhood for new condo complex
ICCF Community Homes is eyeing Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood for a new 27-unit condo complex.
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Simon from Pound Buddies in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Simon is a one-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for his forever home. He's available for adoption from Pound Buddies in Muskegon. Shelter staff says he is good with other dogs and would prefer to go to a home with other animals. He is good on a leash...
Heavy rain causes minor flooding in Kent Co.
Some areas of West Michigan received over an inch of rain within an hour as a result of a front dropping south Saturday evening.
Crews free Muskegon man from vehicle following crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 50-year-old Muskegon man was seriously injured in a crash after driving off the roadway and rolling his vehicle several times, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the man was wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police responded...
Fast Casual
The Great Greek Mediterranean adding to Michigan footprint
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, owned by United Franchise Group, has opened a location at 8233 Byron Center Ave., SW in Byron Center, Michigan, under the direction of Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses with his family. "As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say The...
Storm ravages Western Michigan cities
HOLLAND, Mich. — A collection of afternoon storms Monday tore deep through much of West Michigan, leaving behind downed trees and causing power outages for many. "It started getting windy – I saw a few branches on the road," Holland resident Janet Fowler described. "Then I saw those two come down and spark and flash and – I knew the power was out at that point."
Wild Zen Yoga Fest returns to West Michigan
TRUFANT, Mich. — It will be a weekend of movement, mindfulness and music, as Wild Zen Yoga Fest returns to West Michigan this weekend. It started last year as a one-day event, but it has expanded into a full three-day weekend, with the option to camp onsite. The event...
Autumn colors are on display at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in September
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebrate the changing of the seasons at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park with the fall exhibition, Chrysanthemums & More!. Beginning on Sept. 16, the gardens will be presenting its annual fall horticulture exhibition which features the largest display of chrysanthemums in Michigan. The exhibition...
Robinette's unveils new corn maze design honoring their roots
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each year, the folks at Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery set out to do something different for their corn maze, but this year they are doing something a bit more familiar. Their corn has been laid out in the pattern of something that they know all too well — a giant apple!
Motorcyclist killed in Prairieville Twp. crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Prairieville Township.
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
Michigan Marine veteran walks 900 miles around Lake Michigan to help fellow vets
HOLLAND, Michigan — The waves crash against the shore at Holland State Park. A crowd of hundreds takes in the scenery as a few of them walk along the water. It's something almost any Michigander would find relaxing. But try walking around Lake Michigan. Like, all of it. Travis...
