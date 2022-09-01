ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing

After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
East Grand Rapids, MI
The Great Greek Mediterranean adding to Michigan footprint

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, owned by United Franchise Group, has opened a location at 8233 Byron Center Ave., SW in Byron Center, Michigan, under the direction of Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses with his family. "As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say The...
BYRON CENTER, MI
Storm ravages Western Michigan cities

HOLLAND, Mich. — A collection of afternoon storms Monday tore deep through much of West Michigan, leaving behind downed trees and causing power outages for many. "It started getting windy – I saw a few branches on the road," Holland resident Janet Fowler described. "Then I saw those two come down and spark and flash and – I knew the power was out at that point."
MICHIGAN STATE
Wild Zen Yoga Fest returns to West Michigan

TRUFANT, Mich. — It will be a weekend of movement, mindfulness and music, as Wild Zen Yoga Fest returns to West Michigan this weekend. It started last year as a one-day event, but it has expanded into a full three-day weekend, with the option to camp onsite. The event...
TRUFANT, MI
