ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle. Officials said someone...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

George Wagner's Pike County murder trial delayed for one week

WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The long-anticipated murder trial of George Wagner IV for his alleged role in the killing of eight people six years ago has been delayed yet again. According to a court filing Monday, the trial is being delayed a week due to the illness of someone involved in the case. The filing did not specify who was ill.
WAVERLY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gahanna police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Gahanna are searching for a missing 15 year old who was last seen Friday evening. Lanie M. Starr, 15, left her residence in the area of Stygler and McCutcheon roads Friday evening. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110...
GAHANNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Downtown Columbus#Police Reform#Columbus Police#Cpd
WSYX ABC6

Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
WSYX ABC6

Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSYX ABC6

Little Turtle residents deal with water damage from flooding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in the Little Turtle community in Columbus are drying out their basements and vehicles after their neighborhood flooded on Sunday. “It was scary," Little Turtle resident Jaelyn Snead said. "It was very scary." When Snead and her husband left home to get...
WSYX ABC6

Heavy rain causes flooding along Little Turtle Way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple rounds of heavy rain Sunday caused street flooding along Little Turtle Way. The Little Turtle Civic Association said cars were flooded out and multiple vehicles got flat tires because drivers could not see the roadway. Columbus police said officers pulled a car out of...
WSYX ABC6

Catholic bishop of the diocese of Columbus cheers on the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Football isn't just a game, nor a sport, but a religion." It's the quote that may just embody this Ohio State - Notre Dame game. The Football Fever | Born a Buckeye: How Ohio State prepared Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame. Religion is certainly weighing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Non-stop flights from Columbus airports

Columbus' John Glenn International Airport offers a couple dozen non-stop flights every day, and a couple dozen more non-stop flights to various locations at least weekly. Delta, United and American are the major carriers offering travelers non-stop options to numerous cities, and discount carriers like Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier, among others, also fly out of CMH.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
WSYX ABC6

Stars turn out for Ohio State-Notre Dame season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some of the biggest names in sports were on the sidelines of Ohio Stadium Saturday night to take in the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Among the stars at The Shoe was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who made a return to his old stomping grounds.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy