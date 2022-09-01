Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle. Officials said someone...
WSYX ABC6
27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
WSYX ABC6
Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
WSYX ABC6
Family, community members hold vigil for 4-year-old girl found in retention pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family, friends and community members gathered Monday night to hold a vigil in remembrance of 4-year-old Ester Mutivito. Ester was found in a retention pond at the Whispering Oaks Apartment complex Saturday a day after she was reported missing. The vigil was held Monday night...
WSYX ABC6
George Wagner's Pike County murder trial delayed for one week
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The long-anticipated murder trial of George Wagner IV for his alleged role in the killing of eight people six years ago has been delayed yet again. According to a court filing Monday, the trial is being delayed a week due to the illness of someone involved in the case. The filing did not specify who was ill.
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Gahanna are searching for a missing 15 year old who was last seen Friday evening. Lanie M. Starr, 15, left her residence in the area of Stygler and McCutcheon roads Friday evening. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for missing 39-year-old last seen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Friday in north Columbus. According to law enforcement, Tamara Rae Wilson, 39, was last seen on September 2 in the area of Polaris Parkway and Old State Road. Wilson just moved into the area...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Urban League holds forum with city leaders following latest shooting by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As members of the community are demanding answers following the fatal shooting death of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer, some city leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther called for patience and time from the community. City leaders like Columbus Police chief Elaine Bryant, Congresswoman Joyce...
WSYX ABC6
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
WSYX ABC6
Shoppers out and about in Central Ohio on Labor Day instead of picnic at the pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On again, off again showers and storms on Labor Day caused some travelers to hit the road early since it wasn’t much of a day for picnics and boating. Labor Day had some looking for bargains at the malls. At the Tanger Outlets near...
WSYX ABC6
Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
WSYX ABC6
Heavy rain causes problems on roadways, Labor Day activities potentially washed out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heavy rain across Central Ohio, some traditional Labor Day activities might be a washout. A lot of rain has caused flooding on the roadways, making it tricky for drivers. According to AAA, despite high gas prices, Labor Day weekend travel is expected to return...
WSYX ABC6
Little Turtle residents deal with water damage from flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in the Little Turtle community in Columbus are drying out their basements and vehicles after their neighborhood flooded on Sunday. “It was scary," Little Turtle resident Jaelyn Snead said. "It was very scary." When Snead and her husband left home to get...
WSYX ABC6
CCS aims to put more kids on buses as it filters district-wide transportation complaints
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools students and parents are calling on ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers as the district enters its second full week of school. They said major problems with school transportation are keeping kids out of class. "We know that these are areas...
WSYX ABC6
Heavy rain causes flooding along Little Turtle Way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple rounds of heavy rain Sunday caused street flooding along Little Turtle Way. The Little Turtle Civic Association said cars were flooded out and multiple vehicles got flat tires because drivers could not see the roadway. Columbus police said officers pulled a car out of...
WSYX ABC6
'I'm 47, I can't be having a heart attack,' Dublin man shares warning about heart health
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — "I pulled into an emergency room and said I wasn’t feeling well and had a pain in my arm," Dublin resident Dan Zuber said. "They took me right back, hooked me up to an EKG and said you’re having a heart attack." The...
WSYX ABC6
Catholic bishop of the diocese of Columbus cheers on the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Football isn't just a game, nor a sport, but a religion." It's the quote that may just embody this Ohio State - Notre Dame game. The Football Fever | Born a Buckeye: How Ohio State prepared Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame. Religion is certainly weighing...
WSYX ABC6
Non-stop flights from Columbus airports
Columbus' John Glenn International Airport offers a couple dozen non-stop flights every day, and a couple dozen more non-stop flights to various locations at least weekly. Delta, United and American are the major carriers offering travelers non-stop options to numerous cities, and discount carriers like Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier, among others, also fly out of CMH.
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
WSYX ABC6
Stars turn out for Ohio State-Notre Dame season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some of the biggest names in sports were on the sidelines of Ohio Stadium Saturday night to take in the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Among the stars at The Shoe was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who made a return to his old stomping grounds.
