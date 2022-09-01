ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Adopt A Rescue
4d ago

mail In voting Is a permanent option to cheat. if you can stand in line inches apart to purchase products at walmart & home depot then you can stand in line to vote .

Stoptheinsanity
4d ago

THIS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED! Now with the illegals coming in it won’t be long before priztker gives them the ok to vote.

Not your mommy
4d ago

NO Thank. you will vote in person even if I have to crawl in.

fox32chicago.com

New Covid-19 booster shots arriving in Illinois this week

CHICAGO - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza remains in isolation after she tested positive for Covid-19. Mendoza canceled Monday’s appearances at the Rock Island and Moline Labor Day parades, and is postponing an address she was supposed to give this week on Illinois’ financial health until September 14. Meanwhile,...
WSPY NEWS

State treasurer encourages people to check for unclaimed property

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging residents to see if they have any unclaimed property being held by his office. Unclaimed property can come in the form of forgotten bank accounts or even items left in abandoned safe deposit boxes. Frerichs says it's not hard to find out if...
geneseorepublic.com

Henry County's COVID cases fall 4.2%; Illinois cases up 7.5%

New coronavirus cases increased 7.5% in Illinois in the week ending Sunday as the state added 26,127 cases. The previous week had 24,297 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday

(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
hoiabc.com

Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
hoiabc.com

$23 million price tag seen for Bob Michel Bridge improvements

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Upgrades to the Bob Michel Bridge, including a new bicycle and pedestrian path, have risen to almost $22.3 million, according to documents from the City of East Peoria. The initial estimate was $19 million, according to a news release from the Illinois Department...
hoiabc.com

Peoria Teachers Union comes out in force for city’s Labor Day Parade

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Celebrating organized labor -- hundreds marched through Downtown Peoria for Labor Day. But for some -- they weren’t just celebrating -- but also showing solidarity. Signaling the end of summer, hundreds marched through the River City,. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says it’s an...
Central Illinois Proud

Jubilee College Historic Site reopens

BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Jubilee College is one of the oldest educational institutions in Illinois after being founded in 1839 by Bishop Philander Chase. The college closed in 1862 and the building has since become a historical site. Matthew Mittelstaedt, with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said due...
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
spectrumnews1.com

How to find updated COVID booster shots in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS – Missouri and Illinois will soon be getting boosters targeting the COVID-19 strains that are currently circulating in the area. The updated Pfizer booster is available for people age 12 and older and the Moderna booster is authorized for those age 18 and older. The original booster...
hoiabc.com

IDPH urges eligible people to get new COVID-19 booster shots

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging all eligible people to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines with the new bivalent booster shots authorized by the CDC. IDPH Director Sameer Vohra says the updated booster shots should be available in Illinois next week. “I urge everyone in...
