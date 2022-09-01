Read full article on original website
Adopt A Rescue
4d ago
mail In voting Is a permanent option to cheat. if you can stand in line inches apart to purchase products at walmart & home depot then you can stand in line to vote .
Reply
23
Stoptheinsanity
4d ago
THIS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED! Now with the illegals coming in it won’t be long before priztker gives them the ok to vote.
Reply
31
Not your mommy
4d ago
NO Thank. you will vote in person even if I have to crawl in.
Reply
10
Related
hoiabc.com
Illinois unions push for Workers’ Rights Amendment during Labor Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Labor Day dates back to the 1894 Pullman strike in Chicago. If historians fast-forward 128 years, they will find Illinois labor leaders pushing for a workers’ rights amendment to the state’s constitution. Illinois lawmakers approved this proposal in May of 2021, and many labor organizations...
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
fox32chicago.com
New Covid-19 booster shots arriving in Illinois this week
CHICAGO - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza remains in isolation after she tested positive for Covid-19. Mendoza canceled Monday’s appearances at the Rock Island and Moline Labor Day parades, and is postponing an address she was supposed to give this week on Illinois’ financial health until September 14. Meanwhile,...
WSPY NEWS
State treasurer encourages people to check for unclaimed property
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging residents to see if they have any unclaimed property being held by his office. Unclaimed property can come in the form of forgotten bank accounts or even items left in abandoned safe deposit boxes. Frerichs says it's not hard to find out if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
geneseorepublic.com
Henry County's COVID cases fall 4.2%; Illinois cases up 7.5%
New coronavirus cases increased 7.5% in Illinois in the week ending Sunday as the state added 26,127 cases. The previous week had 24,297 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
4 Important Things to Know About the Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Out
On September 12, 2022, the State of Illinois will begin sending out the income and property tax rebate checks we've been hearing so much about. If you're like me though, you probably have some questions. I recently came across an article from NBC Chicago that provided some answers to the questions I had, and I'm hoping this info will help you too.
Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday
(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
hoiabc.com
Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
$23 million price tag seen for Bob Michel Bridge improvements
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Upgrades to the Bob Michel Bridge, including a new bicycle and pedestrian path, have risen to almost $22.3 million, according to documents from the City of East Peoria. The initial estimate was $19 million, according to a news release from the Illinois Department...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois comptroller tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms
CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning. According to a release from her office, she is vaccinated and boosted. She reportedly feels thankful to be experiencing mild symptoms. She has had to cancel her upcoming events due to her diagnosis, including a financial...
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois' corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
hoiabc.com
Peoria Teachers Union comes out in force for city’s Labor Day Parade
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Celebrating organized labor -- hundreds marched through Downtown Peoria for Labor Day. But for some -- they weren’t just celebrating -- but also showing solidarity. Signaling the end of summer, hundreds marched through the River City,. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says it’s an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Jubilee College Historic Site reopens
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Jubilee College is one of the oldest educational institutions in Illinois after being founded in 1839 by Bishop Philander Chase. The college closed in 1862 and the building has since become a historical site. Matthew Mittelstaedt, with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said due...
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Coronavirus in Illinois: 26K New Cases, 70 Deaths Reported in Last Week
Illinois health officials reported 26,127 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 70 additional deaths, marking a slight increase in cases from a week prior, as 30 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19. The previous week, Illinois reported 24,297 new cases and...
AOL Corp
Brutal beatings, abuse plague state-run mental health facility, investigation reveals
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises. As Blaine Reichard rose from a breakfast table at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in southern Illinois, a worker ordered him to pull up his sagging pants. A 24-year-old...
spectrumnews1.com
How to find updated COVID booster shots in Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS – Missouri and Illinois will soon be getting boosters targeting the COVID-19 strains that are currently circulating in the area. The updated Pfizer booster is available for people age 12 and older and the Moderna booster is authorized for those age 18 and older. The original booster...
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
hoiabc.com
IDPH urges eligible people to get new COVID-19 booster shots
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging all eligible people to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines with the new bivalent booster shots authorized by the CDC. IDPH Director Sameer Vohra says the updated booster shots should be available in Illinois next week. “I urge everyone in...
fox32chicago.com
Bridgeview company facing lawsuit for allegedly stealing wages from union carpenters
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois is suing a Bridgeview-based construction company for allegedly stealing wages from union workers. The company Drive Construction racked up $40 million in contracts between 2015 and 2020 for Chicago Public Works jobs to repair schools and public housing apartments. Instead of paying union carpenters...
Comments / 19