ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Michigan election officials concerned about voter violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she’s worried about potential violence during the upcoming midterm election. Secretary of State Benson appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and mentioned what she thinks are the two biggest concerns for officials leading up to the election. “Violence and disruption on election day, first […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Portage, MI
Portage, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Muslim#Black Fedex#Cair Mi#American
CBS Detroit

Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Kalamazoo Gazette

2 critically injured in 3 Kalamazoo shootings

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Friday night was a busy one for Kalamazoo police, with officers responding to three separate shootings across the city, two of which caused serious injuries. At about 8:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Driver rams Michigan State Police cruiser

CLINTON COUNTY, MI – A driver rammed a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday. A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County, but the driver fled Sept. 3, MSP said. The driver was later found in Shiawassee County and a...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
THREE RIVERS, MI
The Flint Journal

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots

Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy