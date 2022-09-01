Read full article on original website
deadlinedetroit.com
Lawsuit: Black Woman Alleges White Metro Detroit Bank Workers Wouldn't Deposit Casino Jackpot Check
Lizzie Pugh, a Black Detroit public schools retiree, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that white employees at Fifth Third Bank in Livonia refused to cash and deposit her slot machine jackpot check. She won it during a church outing to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant.
Burger King brawl: ‘He body slammed me’ vs. ‘Not the aggressor’
David Zambrana said he was “not the aggressor” during what police called an assault on two employees at a Wyoming Burger King, but the workers disagree, saying he jumped the counter and then attacked them.
Michigan election officials concerned about voter violence
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she’s worried about potential violence during the upcoming midterm election. Secretary of State Benson appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and mentioned what she thinks are the two biggest concerns for officials leading up to the election. “Violence and disruption on election day, first […]
Police: Customer assaults 2 workers at Wyoming Burger King
A customer assaulted two teenaged employees at a Burger King in Wyoming, police say.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan GOP Candidate Shane Hernandez Says He Unknowingly Posed with Anti-Government Flag
Shane Hernandez, the Republican nominee for Michigan's lieutenant governor, removed a Twitter photo of him in front of a flag of the Three Percenters movement, an anti-government militia. After the message and photos were deleted Saturday, he tweeted:. The image was one of three in a tweet Hernandez sent out...
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including 25 Americans who have been added to Russia’s “Stop List,” stolen items returned to native countries from museums such as the Met in New York City, and a Michigan tradition on Labor Day.
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
Detroit News
Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan
Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
deadlinedetroit.com
Tudor Dixon is 'the opposite of progress for women,' this Ann Arbor voter writes
Though she's an ardent feminist, online publisher Amanda Uhle of Ann Arbor draws no joy from the fact that "for the first time in Michigan’s history, the two major-party candidates for governor are women," she writes at The Washington Post. Rather than a sign of progress, she sees Tudor...
WMU student fatally shot was always rooting for others, Kalamazoo cheer coach says
KALAMAZOO, MI – Naya Reynolds was a leader and full of ideas, eager to make a difference. Reynolds, 22, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 26, on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94. She was a student at Western Michigan University studying criminal justice and sociology.
Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
2 critically injured in 3 Kalamazoo shootings
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Friday night was a busy one for Kalamazoo police, with officers responding to three separate shootings across the city, two of which caused serious injuries. At about 8:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
WILX-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
Driver rams Michigan State Police cruiser
CLINTON COUNTY, MI – A driver rammed a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday. A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County, but the driver fled Sept. 3, MSP said. The driver was later found in Shiawassee County and a...
Officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun not guilty of carelessness
A jury decided a Grand Rapids police officer was not careless when he fired a shot while running toward a man last year.
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting in Grand Rapids
A man was killed and a woman was hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots
Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
