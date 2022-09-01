Why are eggs so expensive? Your guide to buying budget groceries during inflation

Eggs are displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. If eggs seem very expensive right now, there’s a reason | Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Egg prices are up 38%, but there’s a reason.

According to MarketWatch , a significant reason that eggs are more expensive is due to the avian flu. “The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.”

Inflation , of course, continues to plague grocery shoppers and has led to skyrocketing prices. According to Fortune , inflation has gone up by 9.1% in July and then dropped a little in August to 8.5%, but in-store grocery prices have outpaced inflation. Grocery Dive reported that even as inflation has lost steam, grocery prices have spiked 13.1%.

How to save money while grocery shopping

